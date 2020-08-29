'How many colours do you see?' This optical illusion has left internet baffled

A baffling optical illusion which asks users to identify visible colours in a spectrum has left the internet in a fuzz. Initially posted by a user named 'erodaxgolden' on Twitter earlier this week, the illusion appears to be a small white rectangle. However, one can easily see a variety of light shaded colours once they tilt their head or the gadget they are viewing it on.

While, colours like a lighter shade of lilac, blue, yellow are visible along with white, the users are finding it difficult to agree on exact colours. In addition, the colours visible also depend upon a screen's levels of brightness, saturation and contrast as these factors also impacted on the shades of colours being reflected.

how many colors do you see? pic.twitter.com/5MTAy6R0SW — karolina ♡’s m&m (@erodaxgolden) August 26, 2020

'Colours in the white rectangle'

Since shared, the illusion has captured everybody’s attention with people identifying different colours. While many have posted pictures of the “white rectangle” with adjusted settings of their phone, many have posted pictures of visible colours directly. One user also suggested, “lowered the brightness, increased the contrast, clarity, and saturation, then looked at it under different hues and found this. do with that what you will” another wrote, “for those people seeing only 2, I manipulated the lighting of the photo to show you that there is true, 5 colours being shown". Yet another argued, "4, not including white, which isn't a color. But it really depends on the angle of the monitor. Until I moved, I could only see 1 + white."

ok so now there's 7 apparently pic.twitter.com/3nwFFtvsFS — karolina ♡’s m&m (@erodaxgolden) August 27, 2020

lowered the brightness, increased the contrast, clarity, and saturation, then looked at it under different hues and found this. do with that what you will. pic.twitter.com/TeKcGDijPJ — ♡ bee ♡ (@caveswithbugz) August 26, 2020

9, (blue between the pink&purple, dark blue between pink and blue, and orange between yellow&green) pic.twitter.com/ByKlQAUWbz — isaisbae (@isaisbae) August 27, 2020

Recently, another similar but strange optical illusion hit the internet by storm, baffling the netizens. The illusion deceives the human eye into seeing another image, however, it turns out that it is just one image of two rotating cubes. It has been deemed as one of the 'most powerful' illusions by the perplexed netizens. The complex GIF has also caught the eye of engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, as he makes a remark on the viral tweet.

