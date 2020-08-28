Zach King's Latest Illusion Video Causes Stir On Internet, Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Illusionist Zach King’s latest video about ‘lifeguarding’ has caused a stir on the internet. Posted recently, it has not only left millions spellbound but has also generated curiosity about he managed to pull it off. Instagram even reposted the short clip showing King first telling a boy to stay away from the rocks and then blowing a bubble that changes into a giant transparent floating ball with the same kid inside it. The video has garnered thousands of comments with most internet users posting the shocked emoji.

Instagram shared the clip with the caption, “Rule #1: Don’t ignore the lifeguard. Especially when it’s @zachking. (But really, how did he do that?) Reel by @zachking”

Netizens ask ‘how did he do it?’

The short clip has made everyone ask how did Zach Kind do it, even Instagram itself. The American internet personality had shared the clip with a simple caption saying “lifeguarding”. Many internet users chose either the fire emoji or heart emoji to express their astonishment on King’s illusion in the video. One of the Instagram users also called it a “clever video” and said it looks “fun”.

