‘How Many Matches Do You See In The Picture?’ Puzzle Solved; Check Answer Here

'How many matches do you see in the picture?’ is a fun puzzle. The puzzle can help take some of your attention away from the stress of the lockdown and get you thinking. It is more fun to solve this puzzle with family and friends. The puzzle is currently a hot favourite among netizens. Check if you can solve the puzzle quickly by setting a timer.

Also Read | Butterfly Bat Duck Picture Puzzle Answer; Check The Solution Inside

Why is everyone creating a buzz around ‘How many matches do you see in the picture?’ puzzle

Carefully look at the image of the puzzle. There are several match sticks lying around and one can see that there some behind a lighter in the picture as well. The picture puzzle is easy on first glance; all you need to do is get the number right. But look closely into the picture and you find the real trick!

Check out ‘How many matches do you see in the picture?’ puzzle

Image Credits: Milic Bogdanovic

Image Credits: Milic Bogdanovic

Also Read | 'Find The Panda In The Picture’: Here's The Answer To This Difficult Riddle

How to engage more people in 'How many matches do you see in the picture?’ puzzle

Copy or save the above picture Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp. Tag people to answer the WhatsApp puzzle. If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles. Share puzzle but not the WhatsApp puzzle answer. Only give them the WhatsApp puzzle answer when they have tried two or three times.

Also Read | Who Is Most Safe WhatsApp Riddle: A Simple Riddle That Will Boggle Your Mind

'How many matches do you see in the picture?’ puzzle answer here

Answer: If you look closely, the middle match stick is not the reflection in the mirror, there is one, matchstick behind the lighter. One has to count them. So in total, there are eight matches. How many did you think was the number?

Image Credits: Milic Bogdanovic

Also Read | Identify Street Food Items WhatsApp Puzzle - Check Out Answers To The Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.