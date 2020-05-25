Ritviz's Latest Song 'Thandi Hawa' Also Features Some Popular YouTubers, Take A Look Here

Ritviz is an Indian musician, who is widely popular for his edgy tracks, with some realistic lyrics. As the country is currently in the lockdown mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ritviz has launched his latest single titled Thandi Hawa. The super soulful and foot-tapping song features numerous people from different fields. From actors, fans, YouTubers, medical assistance you name it and Thandi Hawa has it.

As the video is an amalgamation of fast-cut shots from different videos one gets an insight into the homes of those who are a part of the video. The most unique thing about this Ritviz track is that it is meant to create positivity amongst the people who are suffering or locked inside there houses for months now. So let's take a look at YouTubers, who featured in Thandi Hawa and get a peek inside their homes as well.

Popular YouTubers who featured in Thandi Hawa

Sejal Kumar

As mentioned above you can find a couple of familiar faces in Thandi Hawa, just before songs ends, one person that definitely caught our attention is Sejal Kumar. She is a celebrated YouTuber with a youtube family over 1.24 million. The fashionista is in a jovial mood when she appears in Thandi Hawa. Dressed in a cute brown crop top and black summer jacket, Sejal is dancing her heart out in the passage of her home painted with brownish golden walls. Her presence in Ritviz's Thandi Hawa was quite a pleasant and very endearing surprise.

Shayan Roy

Shayan Roy of Buzz Feed India fame is also a well-known YouTuber in the country. He's an exceptional entertainer who is known for his spontaneity and comic timing. In this Ritviz video, Shayan Roy looked his wittiest best with those unmissable expressions of his while he was lip-synching the smashing hit song.

Shayan is considered amongst the most followed YouTubers in the country and seeing him joining hands with Ritviz will bring a smile on his fan's face. In the background, we can Shayan enjoying the songs at his home, which looks really enticing due to its simplicity.

Kaneez Surka

Kaneez Surka is a famous comedian and a YouTuber, who joins the Ritviz track with a guitar in her hands. Kaneez Surka is considered one of the best female stand-up comedians in India, and she enjoys a massive social media base. In Thandi Hawa too, we can Kaneez Surka swaying on the groovy track. She looks really cute in pink hairclips and basic t-shirt, as she tries to play some tunes on the guitar. One also gets to see her love for wooden and glass doors in the background.

