Kunal Ganjawala & Manish Talk About Their Latest Song, Nepotism & The 'music Mafia'

Manish Raisinghan and Kunal Ganjawala got candid with a leading media portal and talked about their latest song, Nikle Toh Nikal Logey, the music mafia, and nepotism. Kunal Ganjawala revealed how favouritism exists in the music industry in India and how he dealt with it. Read on to know more about it.

Kunal Ganjawala and Manish Raisinghan talk about their song ‘Nikle Toh Nikal Logey’

Recently, Kunal Ganjawala and Manish Raisinghan revealed their experience about how it was shooting for their latest song. Nikle Toh Nikal Loge is a song that urges people to follow the guidelines for COVID-19 and stay indoors to curb the disease. The video features Manish in a double role and shows how his mind is reasoning with his heart to not go out during the pandemic.

Manish Raisinghan revealed to a media portal that it was fun for him to shoot the video for the song. However, he added to his comments and told the portal that it was difficult to shoot a double role in a single frame. The actor talked about how he used his creativity to shoot the video with limited resources due to the pandemic.

Kunal Ganjawala talking about his songs shed light on how Manish Raisinghan and all the other people involved in making the song and video have done a terrific job. Kunal Ganjawala also appreciated Manish for using his creativity and making the video how it is today. The singer and Manish further talked about nepotism, music mafia, and more.

Kunal Ganjawala on 'music mafia'

Kunal Ganjawala revealed to the media portal that in the music industry, to keep one’s career going, they have to abide by certain norms. He revealed that record labels have a mindset to jeopardise the career of people who do not abide by the terms of the record labels. Kunal also revealed that the terms and conditions are very strict.

Kunal Ganjawala opened up about how certain record labels take undue advantage of certain legalities. The singer also said that several times it happens that contracts are signed, invoices are sent, however, payments are not made and false claims are made. He also acknowledged that star kids do have an advantage over newcomers or outsiders.

Manish Raisinghan on nepotism

Manish Raisinghan, on the other hand, told the media portal according to him, a debate of nepotism has a thin line. The actor said that he has been lucky to have gotten the opportunities that he has got. He further said that while it is all right to choose someone you like for a certain project, it is unfair to overlook the more deserving person only due to favouritism.

Watch the song ‘Nikle Toh Nikal Logey’ below

Image Credits: Kunal Ganjawala, Manish Raisinghan Instagram

