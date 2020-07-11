Fish With Human-like Face Spotted By Tourist In Malaysia, Can You Guess Its Species?

With an unusual face like humans, and downright 'creepy', a fish spotted swimming in the lake in Malaysia has stunned the internet. Many users launched an onslaught of jokes, while many others were dumbfounded at the striking human resemblance of the mammal. The carp fish that had human-like facial features, eyes, nose, and a mouth was first discovered by a tourist who had earlier shared the image that is now going viral.

The appearance of the strange creature with a distinct human face has got the people wondering whether such a creature existed for real. Many photoshopped the fish’s facial structures with fake lashes and shared the memes, leaving others surprised at how much the fish resembled a living person. With apparent dark eyes, two spots resembling nostrils and a horizontal line resembling a mouth like humans, the fish was found inside the water as it was spotted by a lady who captured it on the camera. Describing how the creature had bridge above its eyes, which gave the look of a forehead, as well as the shadow of ears the woman had left the viewers short of words.

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

Tangerine fish look like humans

Apparently, a humanoid carp, also known as a tangerine fish are believed to be hybrid descendants of two carp species – the carp and the leather carp and look like a human. There have been several such previous sightings reported outside the city of Kunming in the south of China where tourists saw these fishes with human-like appearance emerging out of the water and leaving people astonished. "In one ancient story there was a mouth that cursed and he was sworn into a fish. (As far as I know, I'm just a fish)" joked a user. "It has te te tee teeth. It has teeth!!" freaked out the other. "This is a human being, i swear," wrote the third, surprised. Another wrote, "I am so freaked out right now."

pic.twitter.com/iuesxNgsqe — Nikki just wants everyone to get along. 👍 (@CallMeNikkiMc) November 8, 2019

IM GOING TO HAVE NIGHTMARES ABOUT THIS FISH WITH A HUMAN FACE pic.twitter.com/G2lUlXQNlz — Haley👹 (@Sanvers_Bonsai) November 10, 2019

Here's a fish with a human face in case you wanted to be weirded out today pic.twitter.com/lTfnfmCHQC — Mike C-137 (@Vindicator725) November 9, 2019

when the fish with a human face starts talking pic.twitter.com/Wx5gQo9Co9 — christian (@dreamsturbate) November 10, 2019

please do not put the fish with a human face on my timeline! — sumsum (@notsumsum) November 12, 2019

