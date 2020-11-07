Hyderabad: Man adopts grey fox at Nehru Zoological Park, administration appreciates

Marking another development in wildlife conservation, a man from Hyderabad has adopted a grey wolf for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park. V Raghava Teja, on November 6, paid a sum of Rs 40,000 to the zoo officials to adopt the grey wolf, ANI reported. Currently, there are over three subspecies of grey wolves identified and their population remains stable.

V.Raghava Teja, a resident of Hyderabad adopted one grey wolf for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park. He handed over a cheque of Rs 40,000 to N Kshitija, Curator of the park for adoption of the wolf: Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. #Telangana (6.11) pic.twitter.com/RBLeEUwUS6 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

As per ANI, Teja visited the zoological park along with his family wherein he offered to adopt the wolf by presenting a cheque of Rs 40,000 to N Kshitija, an IFS and curator at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. His gesture was widely appreciated by the park officials who presented their gratitude to him. In addendum, Teja and his also appreciated the maintenance, hygiene and good health of the animals.

Animal adoptions in the zoological park have risen in the past months, with people adopting a variety of animals and birds for three months to a year. Last month, a four-year-old boy adopted an al-Dabra tortoise at the Hyderabad zoo, ANI reported. Akshay Chakraborty, who visited the Nehru Zoologica park with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty, offered to adopt the female tortoise for a period fo an year. For the purpose, the boy paid the sum of 30,000 rupees, a statement by NZP obtained by ANI stated.

Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, curator of the Nehru Zoological park appreciated the gesture and thanked the family for their genuine act. Later, the boy and his parents also visited the zoo and showered plaudits on the zoo administration for the maintenance and hygiene of the animals. In addition to the one adopted, the park also houses a pair of al-Dabra giant tortoise, which was gifted to the President fo India by his Seychellois counterpart in 2018.

Image: ANI

