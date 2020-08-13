Hyderabad Zoological Park Celebrates World Elephant Day With Special Ragi Cakes; See Pics

On the occasion of World Elephant Day, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad arranged a ‘special feast’ for the tuskers. Taking to Twitter, the zoo authorities shared a series of images, in which elephants could be seen enjoying a scrumptious buffet. According to reports, the items on the buffet included a cake made with ragi and rice along with fruits, vegetables, sprouts and corn.

While all the items were laid out in front of the giant tuskers, they were also treated with their all-time favourite food items such as sugar can, pineapple, jaggery, coconut and green grass. As per reports, the special cakes were prepared by the animal keepers and caretakers of the elephants.

The Hyderabad zoo reportedly has five elephants, the eldest being 82-years-old. Furthermore, out of the five tuskers, only one is a male, while the rest are all females.

Portal on Human-elephant conflict launched

Meanwhile, in a bid to celebrate the World Elephant Day, Union Minister for Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar on Monday released a document on ‘Best Practices’ and launched a portal on Human-Elephant Conflict called 'Surakhsya'. Javadekar said that efforts are in full swing to provide food and water to the animals in the forests itself to deal with the increasing cases of human-animal conflict. He also stressed the need for capacity building and training of forest staff.

India is committed to the cause of saving elephants and other animals and is working towards robust, practical and cost-effective solutions to end the human-animal conflict, Javadekar said on the eve of the day. The environment minister reaffirmed to protect the bond of coexistence with 'Haathi Hamaara Saathi campaign', a government of India initiative to protect the elephants.

