Hyderabad Micro Artist Writes Bhagavad Gita On Rice Grains, Says 'it Took 150 Hours'

A micro artist from Hyderabad has completed the seemingly impossible task of writing the entire Bhagwad Gita on rice grains. Ramagiri Swarika, who is a law student, completed witing the spiritual text on 4,042 individual grains of rice in 150 hours. Swarika, who claims to be the first female micro artist of the country, reckoned that she had already created 2,000 artworks apart from this.

“In my most recent work, I have written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains which took 150 hours to finish. I work with various products to create micro arts,” said Swarika, who does not use a magnifying glass for her micro artwork.

Won multiple awards

As per ANI, the micro artist has previously created milk art, paper carvings and ahs also written texts on sesame seeds. Swarika, who was also felicitated by state’s government Tamilisai Soundararajan for writing Preamble of Constitution on hair strands, now wishes to take her art forward. “After being recognized for my work on the national level, I am willing to take my artwork to international platforms,” she added. In addendum, the talented student was awarded a national award from Delhi Cultural Academy and was recognized as India’s first micro-artist.

“I was awarded the International Order Book of records in 2017, and in 2019, I received a national award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy. Till now I have worked on 2000 plus micro arts,” she told ANI

Talking about her career in micro art, she said that she was always interested in art and music and had received multiple awards since childhood. “I started doing micro art from the last four years with a drawing of Lord Ganesha on a rice grain, then the English alphabet on a single rice grain,”

(Image credits: ANI)

