' Aaj Ka Time Pass' Guess The Movie Name Game: Here Are The Answers

Whatsapp has now become a source of entertainment for many since the time the coronavirus lockdown has started. People have been using their time to make funny jokes, engaging guesses, emoji games and also terrific brain teasers. All these messages not only help people to pass their time, but it brings together all the members of the family as everyone sits together and solve these puzzles as if they are Bigg Boss tasks.

ALSO READ | Only For Genius Math Problem: Here Is The Answer For Shoe Man Gloves Puzzle

Guess the movie quiz:

A lot of quizzes coming up on Whatsapp asks the users to guess the movies using various different creative ways of posing questions. In this "Aaj ka time pass guess the movie name" game, the questions are given in Hindi as some letters from the movie names are missing. One has to guess with the help of these letters all the Hindi movie names. It seems to be a movie and online version of Hangman.

ALSO READ | Balloon Math Puzzle: Here's The Correct Way To Solve The Problem

Here are the questions of Aaj ka time pass guess the movie name:

- तु- - तेरे - ग - की मे - - म - कर -म - ल - चू के - - म च - - की - दी रा - ब - रा - सा ज - - ले स सु - - स - पे स - बा - नं - री बे - द स - - री रा- ते री - - मै - खु - ग - ह बो - - धा बो - - श्मि - की - - हा - - ता - च - दे - - या - ग - बा - ब - अं - - नू न चू - - या है - - - जो - - को - स दे - मे - - र - ता है न - - के - र

ALSO READ | RE3 Train Puzzle Solution: How To Solve The Control Room Puzzle?

Guess the movie name answers

Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki Mera Naam Joker Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Chameli Ki Shaadi Ram Balram Saajan Chale Sasural Satte Pe Satta Baap Numberi Beta Das Numberi Ram Teri Ganga Maili Khuda Gawah Bol Radha Bol Kashmir Ki Kali Hatim Tai Chak De India Sangam / Dangal Baahubali Andha Kaanun Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai Nadiya Ke Paar

ALSO READ | Identify The Places In Kerala Puzzle | All The Right Answers

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Leaf Worm Apple Puzzle That Is Trending These Days; Check Answer And Solution Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.