Leaf Worm Apple Puzzle That Is Trending These Days; Check Answer And Solution Inside

The 'leaf worm apple puzzle' is the latest puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Many people have been sharing this puzzle amongst their friends and family groups on WhatsApp. Read on to know the answer to this puzzle and share it with your friends and family. The answer with the whole solution and explanation is given below.

The leaf worm apple puzzle is a form of linear equation puzzle that needs to be solved to get the answer. At first glance, the clues seem really easy but there is a major twist added to it, which makes it tough to get the correct answer. The twist can be noticed once the logic is applied to the very simple clues given. Read on to know the twist:

Question

Answer: 8

Solution

There is a hidden clue in the riddle and that proves to be a major twist in calculating the answer. Read on to know the answer.

In the first row, the sum of 3 branches is 15

the important point to be noted is there are 15 leaves in total i.e. value of 1 leaf = 1.

Sum of 3 worms = 9.

( 3+ 3+ 3 = 9)

Value of each worm = 3. (This has been assumed because of uniform distribution)

Sum of 3 apples is 30

10 + 10 + 10 = 30

Value of each apple is 10 because of equal distribution.

Now that we have the values each, for apple, worm, and tree leaves, let’s consider the last equation and find out the answer.

In the last equation, it reads, Worm x tree leaves – apple.

Please note that there are 6 leaves in the image. Following the DMAS rule, we multiply the value of worm and leaves first and then subtract the value of apple from it to get our answer.

3 x 6 – 10 = ?

18 – 10 = 8

Image Credits: Shutterstock

