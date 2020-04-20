‘I Met A Man On London Bridge’ Riddle Is Tricky? Get Answer Here

Quick links:
'I met a man on London bridge’ riddle is a carefully written statement with the answer within the sentence given. The riddle can be a good way to wash away the quarantine boredom. Make it more fun by sharing it with friends or family. You can also set a timer and have a fun competition within family members during quarantine.
If you look closely then there is a statement made by a person. The person is asking a direct question which implies that the question has the answer. But how do we find the answer? The solution is simple, join two words. Still confused? Read the following.
The answer will be the result of joining ‘and’ and ‘drew’ in the second sentence of the question. The name of the person is Andrew. Now that you have the answer involve your friends as well.
