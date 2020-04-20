‘I Met A Man On London Bridge’ Riddle Is Tricky? Get Answer Here

'I met a man on London bridge’ riddle is a carefully written statement with the answer within the sentence given. The riddle can be a good way to wash away the quarantine boredom. Make it more fun by sharing it with friends or family. You can also set a timer and have a fun competition within family members during quarantine.

'I met a man on London bridge’ riddle, what is it about?

If you look closely then there is a statement made by a person. The person is asking a direct question which implies that the question has the answer. But how do we find the answer? The solution is simple, join two words. Still confused? Read the following.

“I met an old man on London bridge. As the sunset on the ridge, he tipped his hat and drew his name and cheated at the guessing game. What was the man’s name?”

Check out 'I met a man on London Bridge’ answer here

The answer will be the result of joining ‘and’ and ‘drew’ in the second sentence of the question. The name of the person is Andrew. Now that you have the answer involve your friends as well.

'I met a man on London Bridge' answer is interesting right? Here is how to engage more people in 'I met a man on London Bridge’ riddle?

Copy or save the above 'I met a man on London Bridge’ question

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the WhatsApp riddles.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles.

Share riddle but not the WhatsApp riddles answer.

Only give them the WhatsApp riddle answer when they have tried two or three times.

