'If A Door Number Fitter Riddle' Solved | Here Is The Answer To The Quiz

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted the Indian public to stay indoors until the lockdown is in effect. People are spending their time in various other activities like playing indoor games, spending time on social media, and more. Some people have also been sending various quizzes and puzzles on social media. One of the popular puzzles among them is 'If a door number fitter' riddle that is being shared on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. 'If a door number fitter' riddle is one of the challenging riddles to solve. Most of the people are searching for the correct answers to the 'If a door number fitter' riddle. So here is the question and answer of the riddle.

If a door number fitter riddle question

The question of the riddle is that if a door number fitter needed to fit the numbers of 100 houses, how many 9 would he need? If you are confused after reading the question, here is the hint to the riddle.

If a door number fitter riddle hint

You have to find a specific amount of number that comes between 1 to 100. If you still have not got the hint right, here is the answer explained in three simple steps.

If a door number fitter riddle answer

The hint said that you have to find a specific amount of number that comes between 1 to 100, So the specific number is 9. As per the question, you have to find the number of 9 that is needed to fit the numbers of 100 houses. Let's find out the number of 9 that occur between 1 to 100. Total number of 9 between 1 to 100 are 9, 19, 29, 39, 49, 59, 69, 79, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99 = 20 (as the number 99 has two nines) The answer to the 'If a door number fitter' riddle answer is 20 since 9 occurs 20 times between 1 to 100. Therefore the amount of 9 that the door fitter needed to fit of 100 houses is 20.

