'Parts Of The Body' WhatsApp Riddle | Here Are The Answers To The Puzzle

People are constantly looking for ways and means in order to spend their time during coronavirus lockdown. A huge amount of the population all around the world is practising social distancing to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. There are a lot of online games and puzzles that people are seen indulging in during their quarantine. These puzzles are challenging and addictive for people. One of the most recently popularised riddles among them is 'parts of the body'. In this puzzle, a person has to solve the riddle by answering the right body part. Take a look at some details about the WhatsApp riddle.

ALSO READ | Guess The Indian Cricket Player Names Answers: Solutions To The Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

'Parts of the body' riddle example

You have to fill the blanks with parts of the body to complete the below phrases. Example: _______ bowl, so the answer to this will be finger bowl. There are 20 more phrases that you need to solve. Few of the riddles in the start are easy but as you keep solving it, the challenge gets tougher. If you have answered all the questions then you can also check if your answers are correct.

ALSO READ | How Many Runs A Single Player Can Score In 300 Balls? The Answer To Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

Parts of the body riddle

________ beans ________ biting finish ________ the line ________ opener ________ dive ________ twister Water ________ nut ________ watch Cut _____ competition Bottle _______ Stiff upper_______ _______ dancer _______ stool _______ leather _______ chair _______ room ______ & ______ above the others _______some Shake a _____ Aqua ______

ALSO READ | 'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

Parts of the body riddle answers

Kidney beans Nail-biting finish Toe the line Eye opener Nose dive Tongue twister Water chestnut Wristwatch Cut-throat competition Bottleneck Stiff upper lip Belly dancer Foot stool Skin leather Arm chair Leg room Head & Shoulder above the others Handsome Shake a leg Aqua lungs

ALSO READ | 2 Batsmen Each On 94 Runs Answer: Here Is The Solution To The Popular WhatsApp Puzzle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.