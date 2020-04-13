The Debate
The Debate
'Parts Of The Body' WhatsApp Riddle | Here Are The Answers To The Puzzle

What’s Viral

'Parts of the body' is one of the popular WhatsApp riddles. Read further if you want to know the answer to this riddle or want to check your answers.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
parts of the body

People are constantly looking for ways and means in order to spend their time during coronavirus lockdown. A huge amount of the population all around the world is practising social distancing to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. There are a lot of online games and puzzles that people are seen indulging in during their quarantine. These puzzles are challenging and addictive for people. One of the most recently popularised riddles among them is 'parts of the body'. In this puzzle, a person has to solve the riddle by answering the right body part. Take a look at some details about the WhatsApp riddle.

'Parts of the body' riddle example

You have to fill the blanks with parts of the body to complete the below phrases. Example: _______ bowl, so the answer to this will be finger bowl. There are 20 more phrases that you need to solve. Few of the riddles in the start are easy but as you keep solving it, the challenge gets tougher. If you have answered all the questions then you can also check if your answers are correct.

Parts of the body riddle

  1. ________ beans
  2. ________ biting finish
  3. ________ the line
  4. ________ opener
  5. ________ dive
  6. ________ twister
  7. Water ________ nut
  8. ________ watch
  9. Cut _____ competition
  10. Bottle _______
  11. Stiff upper_______
  12. _______ dancer
  13. _______ stool
  14. _______ leather
  15. _______ chair
  16. _______ room
  17. ______ & ______ above the others
  18. _______some
  19. Shake a _____
  20. Aqua ______

Parts of the body riddle answers

  1. Kidney beans
  2. Nail-biting finish
  3. Toe the line
  4. Eye opener
  5. Nose dive
  6. Tongue twister
  7. Water chestnut
  8. Wristwatch
  9. Cut-throat competition
  10. Bottleneck
  11. Stiff upper lip
  12. Belly dancer
  13. Foot stool
  14. Skin leather
  15. Arm chair
  16. Leg room
  17. Head & Shoulder above the others
  18. Handsome
  19. Shake a leg
  20. Aqua lungs

First Published:
