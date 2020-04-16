Finding ‘I Met A Man On My Way’ Riddle Tricky? Get Answer Here

'I met a man on my way’ riddle is all about the sentences that are given. The question itself has all the answer. This riddle is fun to solve with friends and family members. You can share the trending 'I met a man on my way’ riddle and compete with your family and friends.

'I met a man on my way’ riddle, what is it about?

If you look closely then there is a statement made by a person. The person is asking a direct question which implies that the question has the answer. But how do we find the answer? The solution is simple, join two words. Still confused? Read the following.

“I met a man on my way to St. Ivory. He tipped his hat and drew his coat. I told you his name already. What’s his name?”

Check out 'I met a man on my way’ answer here

The answer will be the result of joining ‘and’ and ‘drew’ in the second sentence of the question. The name of the person is Andrew. Now that you have the answer involve your friends as well.

'I met a man on my way' answer is interesting right? Here is how to engage more people in 'I met a man on my way’ ' riddle?

Copy or save the above 'I met a man on my way’ question

Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp.

Tag people to answer the WhatsApp riddle.

If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles.

Share riddle but not the WhatsApp riddle answer.

Only give them the WhatsApp riddle answer when they have tried two or three times.

