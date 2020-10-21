'Oh My God!' Iceland PM Startled As Strong Earthquake Interrupts Live Interview | WATCH

In one of a kind incident, Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir witnessed an earthquake while filming an interview on October 20. However, she managed to shrug off the interruption by acknowledging that “well, this is Iceland”. On Tuesday, while discussing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism of the country with Washington Post, her house was recorded visibly shaking leaving the Icelandic leader startled.

The video was later posted on social media where she can be heard saying with a gasp, "Oh my god, there's an earthquake...Sorry, there was an earthquake right now. Wow." This followed by Jakobsdottir laughing and assuring that she is fine and the house is strong before resuming her answer. "Yes I'm perfectly fine, the house is still strong, so no worries," she later added. Watch:

Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was discussing the coronavirus’ effect on the tourism industry and how the nation is approaching testing when she was interrupted by an earthquake. https://t.co/47Thh6hy5M #postlive pic.twitter.com/3rWjrIczXm — Washington Post Live (@postlive) October 20, 2020

Jakobsdottir even reposted the interview clip explaining that she spoke with the Post about the pandemic and how Iceland is dealing with the repercussions. The Iceland PM then added that after speaking about the soul of the country’s citizens, “we had an earthquake”. She also hoped that everyone is feeling safe and good. The 44-year-old, Jakobsdottir has been the Prime Minister of Iceland since 2017.

Spoke with @IgnatiusPost about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with the situation here in Iceland. We also spoke about the heart and soul of the Icelandic people. And then we had an earthquake. I hope everyone is feeling good and steady. https://t.co/4JlGEWcQ3T — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) October 20, 2020

Read - Iceland Hit By 5.6-magintude Earthquake, Shaking Reykjavik

Read - Lukaku Scores 2 As Group Leader Belgium Wins 2-1 In Iceland

Earthquake was of 5.6 magnitude

As per reports, the earthquake was of 5.6 magnitude that struck the country on Tuesday afternoon 10 kilometres southwest of Hafnarfjordur which is a coastal town near the capital of Reykjavík, as per the US Geological Survey measurements. The tremors reportedly led to the damage around the capital. However, earthquakes are a common occurrence in Iceland that has landscapes and dozens of volcanoes.

Moreover, Jakobsdottir is not the first world leader to experience an earthquake this year. Earlier in May, New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s interview was interrupted by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck near the capital Wellington. As the camera shook, Ardern continued to smile and told the host of Newshub AM Show Ryan Bridge, "We're just having a bit of an earthquake here, quite a...quite a decent shake here."

Read - Iceland Vs Belgium Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Live

Read - MS Dhoni's Name Used By Iceland Cricket To Mock Ricky Ponting For Mankading Views



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.