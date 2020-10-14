Iceland Vs Belgium Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Live

Iceland take on Belgium on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. The Iceland vs Belgium live stream will begin on Thursday, Wednesday, October 14 (October 15 at 12:15 am IST). The UEFA Nations League fixture will take place at Laugardalsvöllur in Reykjavík, Iceland. Here is our Iceland vs Belgium prediction, Iceland vs Belgium team news and UEFA Nations League live stream information.

Iceland vs Belgium live stream info and preview

Belgium visit Iceland looking to bounce back from their recent defeat against England. The side lost 2-1 away to England and currently find themselves in second place with six points from three games. After a 12-match winning streak, Belgium have failed to win their last two games will be looking to return to winning ways in the UEFA Nations League encounter.

Iceland, on the other hand, are still looking for their first point in this year’s edition of the tournament. The hosts are placed last in their group and lost 3-0 to Denmark last time out. They come into the game knowing that they have to avoid defeat to have a realistic chance of escaping relegation.

Iceland vs Belgium team news: Players to watch out

hvernig hefurðu það, Ísland? 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/F8DBM5ILBy — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 13, 2020

Iceland: In the absence of Ragnar Sigurdsson and Alfred Finnbogason, all eyes will be on Gylfi Sigurdsson. The midfielder has 24 goals in 75 appearances for the national side.

Belgium: Dries Mertens will be expected to shoulder the creative burden after Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne’s withdrawal from the squad. Romelu Lukaku will be another player to watch out for, with the striker having scored from the spot in the last game.

Iceland vs Belgium team news: Probable playing 11

Iceland: Halldorsson; Paisson, Arnason, Ingason, Magnusson; Anderson, Bjarnason, Sigurjonsson, Traustason; Sigurdsson, Bodvarsson

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Denayer, Dendoncker; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Carrasco; Trossard, Mertens; Lukaku

UEFA Nations League live: How to watch Iceland vs Belgium live in India

The live telecast of the Iceland vs Belgium game will not be available for Indian viewers, with the Sony Sports network broadcasting other UEFA Nations League fixtures. However, fans can watch the Iceland vs Belgium live stream on SonyLIV. For viewers who want to catch Iceland vs Belgium live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Iceland vs Belgium prediction

According to our Iceland vs Belgium prediction, Belgium are the favourites to win the game, with the visitors having won all of their 12 meetings with Iceland.

Image Credits: Belgian Red Devils Instagram, Football Iceland Instagram