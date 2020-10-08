MS Dhoni's Name Used By Iceland Cricket To Mock Ricky Ponting For Mankading Views

R Ashwin has once again sparked the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate after he let go an opportunity to mankad Bangalore opener, Aaron Finch, during Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday. During the Bangalore vs Delhi live match, R Ashwin once again stopped in his action when Aaron Finch left his crease. However, this time around, R Ashwin didn't try to dismiss Aaron Finch but warned him and also smiled at the umpire. Even Aaron Finch smiled as play got underway.

Ashwin mankading: Iceland Cricket takes a cheeky jibe at Ricky Ponting

The reason R Ashwin refrained himself from mankading Aaron Finch is because he had a chat with Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 over running the non-striker out if the batsman leaves the crease before the ball is bowled. Ricky Ponting had said that none of the Delhi players would Mankad and it seems like R Ashwin was influenced by Ricky Ponting. After R Ashwin let go of the chance to dismiss Aaron Finch, the cameras turned towards Ricky Ponting, who had a sly grin on his face.

After the Ashwin mankading incident, a massive debate started on Twitter with fans giving their two cents on the mode of dismissal. Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle came up with a sarcastic response to counter Ricky Ponting's definition of 'Spirit of Cricket'. Iceland Cricket posted a photo of MS Dhoni stumping AB de Villiers from the previous editions of the IPL. Iceland Cricket termed MS Dhoni as ‘unsporting’ as the former Indian captain didn’t give the batsman a warning before affecting the stumping.

“This is so unsporting of MS Dhoni. He does it all the time. The batsman only came out of his crease by a short margin and he didn’t mean to. Dhoni should be giving the batsman a warning and then let him carry on batting.” — Ricky Ponting pic.twitter.com/fMBZ3tYPda — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 6, 2020

Iceland Cricket's tweet was well-received by the fans as they lauded them for their hilarious jibe at Ricky Ponting. Several comments poured in where fans backed R Ashwin as what he was doing was within the laws of the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin sternly warns batsmen to stay inside their crease

R Ashwin might have spared Aaron Finch but the Delhi spinner is in no mood to repeat his act of generosity going ahead in the Dream11 IPL 2020. R Ashwin took to Twitter, a couple of hours after the Bangalore vs Delhi match ended, and tweeted on the incident. The off-spinner made it clear that he will not spare any batsman going forward and warned them to stay inside their crease. Ashwin added that he is saying it on record which is why he shouldn't be blamed on later. R Ashwin also tagged Ricky Ponting in his tweet and jokingly said that he and Aaron Finch are good friends.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

