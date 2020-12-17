'I’d Love To Have A Present': 9-year-old Girl's Hilarious Letter To Santa Wins Internet

Christmas season is here and in an adorable picture which has surfaced on the internet, a 9-year-old girl wrote a letter to Santa Claus asking him to give her a present. In the letter she wrote that her year has been not so good and therefore, she deserves a present. Uploaded by Twitter user, ‘@AllyTheJedi’, the image has been deemed as the ‘best letter ever’ by netizens, who are left in complete splits.

Letter to Santa

“Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite”, wrote the girl in the beginning. She further continues by saying “I’ve tried hard to be good but I’ve miserably failed. I’d be honest, I do deserve a coal but please I’d love to have a present”. Next comes the best part of the letter where she has given a choice of gifts that she wishes to receive from Santa. “Here is a list. Tick the boxes, if you have done them”, writes the 9-year-old. The options include- airpods, games counsel, snake, iPhone 12, hand sanitizer and many such things.

Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa😆😫. pic.twitter.com/yjSQpURjli — Desi die Mula (@AllyTheJedi) December 15, 2020

Amused by the letter, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "It’s the handwriting and vocabulary for me.. And five tickets to France Damn. Y’all should at least at the bare minimum complete half of her request. She invested a lot in making that list". Another Twitter user wrote, "i don’t know what shocks me more; the fact that you have a 9y/o sister, her handwriting or her use of diction and syntax at that age". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the image with their own caption. Being able to relate, one person wrote, "Hand sanitiser and a trip to France? Same, girl".

This is the best #FatherChristmas letter ever https://t.co/M3BpCZXKXE — Melinda Douglas (@melindadouglas) December 17, 2020

A Nine-Year-Old Admits to Santa She’s Been Naughty, But Still Wants a PS5 and a Live Panda https://t.co/hWCvuICp0k — JUSTIN ANDERSON (@AndersonMIX97) December 16, 2020

The best letter to Father Christmas 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6x9xgocifg — Kimberley (@kimbsxx) December 16, 2020

