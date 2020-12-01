BTS' 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong Sets Holiday Spirit

On November 30 EST, the popular South Korean group BTS joined in from Seoul for a Christmas 2020 special. The group was performing for ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong for the first time. Along with BTS, the holiday special program also showcased performances by Katy Perry, Pink, Chloe x Halle, Michael Bublé, Ciara, and Adam Lambert. The full program can be streamed on ABC and Hulu.

BTS' Santa Claus is Coming To Town

On Monday night, Ryan Seacrest appeared on the television wearing a green Mickey Mouse sweater and hosted The Disney Holiday Singalong on ABC from the comfort of his home. The holiday special was an hour-long episode and showcased this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers BTS as well.

The group sang Santa Claus is Coming To Town, where the six members were seen immersed in the holiday spirit, the members sang the classic Christmas song and each member added their flair to the holiday special performance. However BTS' member Suga was missing from the appearance as he is currently in recovery after his shoulder surgery that he had a month back.

BTS' Santa Claus is Coming To Town saw the angelic voices of Jimin and Jin while RM added his own touch in Santa Claus' voice, he finally ended the song with a high note. Here is the Kpop group BTS' performance for ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong holiday special program.

Here are the BTS of their preparation which was shared by Big Hit Entertainment. This was BTS' first year participating in The Disney Holiday Singalong, that is conducted every year. Take a look at the BTS of BTS' performance.

Highlights of The Disney Holiday Singalong for Christmas 2020

Michael Bublé's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.

Chloe x Halle's Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

P!nk and her 9-year-old daughter Willow gave a heartwarming performance as well

Ciara's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

The cast of Disney on Broadway sang Let It Go

The Hamilton star, Leslie Odom Jr sang What’s This?

Katy Perry sang I’ll Be Home for Christmas / Cozy Little Christmas

Adam Lambert sang Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

