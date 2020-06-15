Photo Of Grey Human Foot Leaves Netizens Baffled, Can You Guess?

A strange picture of a grey human foot protruding from underneath a wooden bark has startled a few and has left many wondering on the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the photo befuddled netizens as Susanta challenged to guess what creature or plant the picture depicts. The photo that portrayed five dark toes with grey nails sparked a huge reaction in the comments section as some typed hilarious answers while others were exceedingly bewildered by the image.

To this, a commenter replied, “Thought that the coronavirus was not venal but was mistaken seeing these posts.” While the post accumulated over 1k likes, comments were blended with humour and insightful input. “A very fine example of nudge theory at work!” answered a user, “Compilation of such examples,” wrote another citing more examples.

Can you identify this animal? pic.twitter.com/6WHc2cidRO — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 14, 2020

It's a fungi that looks like an Animal foot. — KJ (@karan__jain) June 14, 2020

It doesn't look like an animal foot though😂 — Parth Parmar (@parthparmar906) June 14, 2020

Human in desperate need of a pedicure — KTPeriPeri🇮🇳 (@kaarnama13) June 14, 2020

Looks Ramayan time Mammal — Raghu (@raghucherupall3) June 14, 2020

My FOOT — kamaleshas 🇮🇳 (@askamalesh_blr) June 14, 2020

Dead Man's Fingers fungus

However, in subsequent comments, a user wrote “Xylaria polymorpha,” resolving the mystery. Susanta also commented saying that the photo actually features a type of fungus. "It's a fungus," sharing the link to a website to the details of the mushrooms known as the Dead Man's Fingers or Xylaria polymorpha that looks like dark human fingers.

Dead Man's Fingers are a species of fungus that usually arises in tufts of three to six fingers that are often bent and give the impression of arthritic black knuckles, as per a nature journal. They often appear as white infertile finger-like forms with a black coating. These fungi grow on the dead matter and are also known as 'flask fungi', however, these morbid-looking fungi aren’t edible and had been a matter of confusion for the European people for centuries before science categorized them as plants.

