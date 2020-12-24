Roast 2020 Tweet By Twitter Goes Viral; Netizens Share Innovative Posts To Roast The Year

Twitter recently posted a tweet from their main account urging their followers to Roast 2020 in the best way possible. The tweet has since then gone viral all over the platform and people from all over the world have been posting innovative tweets roasting this year. The year 2020 has been filled with a series of rather negative and unfortunate events, thus Twitter urged fans to roast this year. Some fans poured their heart out in some tweets giving a quirky and hilarious response.

Roast 2020 tweet by Twitter goes viral

Twitter has been responding to the tweets with the most hilarious replies with posters of their tweets being featured on banners. Some followers even poked fun at Twitter themselves by roasting them for suspending accounts. The hilarious responses from people have been going viral all over the social media platform and people have been enjoying the roast session hosted by Twitter.

Currently, no hashtag as such has been generated by Twitter for the Roast 2020 tweet, yet the post has garnered over 15 thousand retweets and over 132 thousand likes, at the time of this writing. The growing trend of poking fun at 2020 has become a new way of getting back at the year that has delivered a series of unfortunate events.

The cover page of Twitter itself features a hilarious meme template where a dog is seen beating another dog, who is presented as 2020, with a bat.

roast 2020. go. — Twitter (@Twitter) December 22, 2020

Wish we could just suspend this year as easily as you suspend some accounts 👻🥷 — PiccMee Prizes LLC (@piccmeeprizes) December 22, 2020

2020 is a gemini and i don’t have to explain that — nesrin danan (@blackprints) December 22, 2020

if 2020 were a fruit it would be a raisin — yeet lover's pizza (@chunkyfila) December 22, 2020

2020 is the person who won’t stop talking to me after I put my headphones in — Trey Kennedy (@TreyNKennedy) December 22, 2020

2020 made me miss the seventh grade and truly nothing good was happening in the seventh grade — rishi :D (@rishipuff) December 22, 2020

2020 is the friend that says they’re on their way but hasn’t actually left — Brandon Woelfel (@Brandonwoelfel) December 22, 2020

2020 is also known as Spain but the S is silent — ash (@daisyvolume6) December 22, 2020

One star ride. — Uber (@Uber) December 22, 2020

Prior to this as well, Twitter had posted another tweet in which they asked followers to describe 2020 in one word. The tweet got a massive response from giant companies and famous brands, including the likes of Xiaomi, Grammarly, Subway, Lego, YouTube, Netflix, Zoom, and many more.

Thus, this trend of roasting the year had begun all the way back on December 3 when Twitter posted the tweet. Since then, this is the second time Twitter has asked fans to directly roast the year. Twitter users have been enjoying their time tweeting some hilarious responses to the tweets and sharing them in the comments of the post. Similarly, people have been checking the tweet threads to find some of the most hilarious responses received on the post.

Reboot — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 4, 2020

Edit — Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 3, 2020

Unsubscribe — YouTube (@YouTube) December 3, 2020

404 — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) December 3, 2020

Crashed — opera (@opera) December 4, 2020

DELETE — Windows (@Windows) December 3, 2020

Ctrl + Z — Adobe (@Adobe) December 3, 2020

