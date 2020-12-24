Video: Blake Leeper Encourages 2-year-old Walking On Prosthetic Leg, Netizens Cheer

In a heartening act, Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper with limb deficiency was seen encouraging a 2-year-old child with similar impairment to walk on his two feet at a local hospital. The encouraging footage was shared by Scott Sabolich Prosthetics and Research Center, wherein the eight-time Paralympic international medalist restored faith in humanity as he dedicated his time educating and motivating the kid KJ Dyer with a prosthetic leg. Leeper noticed the child while getting his own prosthetic legs fitted, and ventured out to tutor him. In the now-viral video, the kid can be seen attempting to take mini first steps with the assistance of a walker and one prosthetic leg, as the sports aficionado cheered him along the way.

“Today was a big day working on The Leeper Project! Meeting with kids, new patients, media and then we hit the track! We are building champions,” the research center wrote in the caption of the invigorating post. Leeper, who won the championship despite impairment in the competitive races at Endeavor Games in the United States, fully motivated the child to be able to walk. Internet, inspired by the humane gesture of Leeper, gave a shout-out to people who helped others overcome obstacles despite their own problems.

Leeper also shared several videos of his participation in the Paralympic Games. Despite being a double amputee, keeper, on his two prosthetic legs had finished fifth in the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships 400m. He has been among the favourites of many for displaying daunting energy and ‘never give up’ spirit in many such artificial performances that he aced without biological legs.

Internet draws inspiration

Commenters acknowledged the sports champion for investing in the little one. “The baby with the walker is so precious,” one wrote, pouring heart emoticons. “What an inspiration,” another said. “The power of the human spirit. And damn those are some amazing looking running legs. Go Mr. Leeper and go little one,” read another comment on the same video shared on Twitter. Since uploaded, the footage has been making rounds on the internet, inspiring many to do an act of kindness like Leeper giving a new meaning to the festivities.

