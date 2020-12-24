Video: Injured Cobra Undergoes Surgery At ITBP Hospital, Netizens Laud Vets

A very badly injured cobra was recently treated at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Veterinary Hospital at Panchkula in Haryana. ANI took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the cobra being treated. According to the caption of the video, the snake was immediately anaesthetized and the deep wound was closed using a very unique surgical technique. It was taken care of for fifteen days before being released again.

Cobra undergoes surgery

The five minutes long video shows the cobra being kept on a bed while the vet can be seen using a tweezer-like object to fix the wound. In the middle of the video, we see a large strand like structure come out of the cobra’s body. After this, the vet injects the cobra and then it starts moving a little. While the vet is performing the task, another person can be seen holding the cobra from front. Towards the end of the video, the vet puts the cobra into a bucket, which is half full of water and he then covers it with a white cloth.

Read: Florida: Huge Alligator Spotted Coming Out Of A Storm Drain; Netizens Baffled

#WATCH A badly injured young cobra treated at ITBP Veterinary hospital at NTCD Bhanu, Haryana. Snake was immediately anesthetized & deep wound was closed using unique surgical techniques. Snake was cared for 15 days before being released into the wild: ITBP



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/wofoYP6R7X — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 6.3K views. Tweeples took over the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, one Twitter user wrote, "Even snakes are quarantining for 15 days i wonder why humans cant do it??". Appreciating the vet and his efforts, another Twitter user wrote, "God bless these guys". Tweeples can also be seen sharing the video with their own captions. The video has over 250 likes. Another person wrote, "Respect".

Read: Man Accidently Names Nephew After Pokemon Character, Netizens Share Bizarre Stories

In a separate incident, few months back, the Forest Department rescued a 8-foot long python from a car in the auto market in Hissar. According to the reports by ANI, the python weighed around 30kgs. Inspector of the Forest Department Rameshwar Das was informed by a worker in the auto market that a snake had been spotted in the back of his car. He said, “On receiving information, our team reached the spot and rescued the python. It was released in the deer park. The python weighing 25-30 kg was 8-foot long was in good health and shape”.

Read: 'Perfect Way To Move Dead Body': Man Snorkeling In Laziest Way Leaves Netizens In Splits

Also Read: 'Absolutely Delicious': Chef Creates Chocolate Christmas Tree, Netizens Admire Perfection

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.