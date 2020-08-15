Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Indian Cricketers In Extending Wishes On Independence Day

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli saluted the countrymen fighting on the front lines to keep India safe as he led other cricketers in extending wishes on Independence Day. White-ball vice skipper Rohit Sharma, southpaw Suresh Raina, opener Shikhar Dhawan and other cricketers joined the Indian captain in saluting the nation. The Men in Blue expressed pride in representing India as they took to Twitter to extend wishes on the Indian Independence Day.

Virat Kohli leads cricketers wishes on Independence Day

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/fhgzdUEF1G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

Going out and playing for my nation is a matter of pride! Happy #IndependenceDay, India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pbn5y1TPWH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2020

The Jallianwala bagh massacre made my heart cringe, the swadeshi movement made my heart swell in pride. We marched on to liberate ourselves in 1947 and we will march on to get over this pandemic soon enough. Happy Independence to day to the billion Indians. #IndependenceDay2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

ऐ वतन वतन मेरे आबाद रहे तू

मैं जहाँ रहूँ जहां में याद रहे तू

ऐ वतन मेरे वतन...🇮🇳🇮🇳सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0aaY69eGwo — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let's become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation.

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

PM Modi addresses India on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India as a true challenge to expansionist forces and a one that history cannot deny as he addressed the nation on Independence Day. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India completed 73 years of independence, PM Modi saluted the freedom fighters for their struggle and said that the expansionist forces during the colonial era never thought the diverse population of India could unite to fight for independence. Further, PM Modi pointed out that expansionist forces destroyed humanity and led to two world wars and that India kept moving ahead after Independence with unity, staying committed to working toward a bright future.

PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consisted of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour was positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. This year, Army being the coordinating Service, the Guard of Honour was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar. Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Palvinder Grewal, the Navy contingent by Lieutenant Commander K V R Reddy, while Squadron Leader Vikas Kumar led the Air Force contingent and the Delhi Police contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar Meena.

