Independence Day 2020: Mangaluru Man Creates 'eco Friendly' Tri-colour Badges; Fans React

A man from Karnataka has devised an ‘eco-friendly’ method to reduce plastic use as well as to celebrate the Independence day this year. Nitin Vyas, who hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru has come up with ‘environment friendly’ national flag badges made from paper pulp. These badges, which also have passion fruit seeds embedded in them, grow into a tree when planted.

"They are made from paper pulp. We used passion fruit seeds which grow into plants. It'll curb plastic use," he told ANI.

Karnataka: A man in Mangaluru has created environment-friendly national flag badges which grow into a plant, for this year's #IndependenceDay celebrations.



Nitin Vas says,"They are made from paper pulp. We used passion fruit seeds which grow into plants. It'll curb plastic use" pic.twitter.com/POeM37NjaI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Speaking to media reporters, he said that it wasn’t the first time that he's come up with an innovation, instead he's been celebrating the occasion ‘differently’ each year. Talking about choosing the issue of plastic, he added that plastic flags are discarded after the celebrations, therefore they focused on things that were organic and would go well with the environment. Speaking further, he said that though the COVID-19 has impacted the business, he has received a lot of orders from Mangaluru ad nearby cities.

His artwork and innovation have also attracted a lot of praise from netizens. Have a look:

What about this ,made by paper only! pic.twitter.com/CfVAzXd0uW — ashish gaur (@ashu123gaur) August 14, 2020

Jai hind 🙏 — Ankita Kshyap (@AnkitaKshyap) August 14, 2020

Passion fruit...you got my attention. Got many tulsi and mustard growing from other palatable gives I got. Passion flow will be the first time! — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 14, 2020

Even the noblest business idea in the world would not do anything as long as it isn't lucrative. 😔

Jaggi Vasudev https://t.co/gkWpy8Nyrc — Nishant Singh (@nishantwrites) August 14, 2020

Celebrating the youth of today who have the freedom to think beyond the conventional and come up with great innovations as this young lad. Hoping for a brighter and more sustainable India going forward.#IndependenceDayIndia2020 #innovation https://t.co/VjOT4ZpKOs — Saibaba Vutukuri (@s_vutukuri) August 15, 2020

This is what we really need bczz we don't want to see the flags on roads next day right after the independence day.... #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 #Indian https://t.co/9yhySgV2vM — Puja pandey (@Puja97pandey) August 14, 2020

India under British Raj

August 15 marks India’s independence from the British colonial rule. According to a report, the British Raj reduced India’s share in the global economy from 23 per cent to mere three per cent. The British, who ruled the country for nearly two centuries- first under the East India Company and then directly under the Crown, destroyed not only the country’s art but also a self-sufficient economy. However, after years of struggles and sacrifices, India finally redeemed its freedom and sovereignty in the year 1947.

