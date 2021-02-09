India Vs England Test Match Live-streamed At Wedding: 'How Can You Knot'

A viral incident proves that India is a country of passionate cricket lovers as the first Test match between India and England was live-streamed at a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu. The host decided to live-stream the India-England Test match in order to ensure some entertainment time for the guests while wedding rituals were taking place in the background. The match was streamed on a giant television screen for the guests, who can be seen keenly watching it in viral photos on the internet.

A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??



Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021

Twitter user Akshay Natarajan, who goes by the name @akshaynatarajan, shared a pic on social media platform Twitter, where some guests can be seen looking at a TV screen playing India vs England Test match. "A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??" Akshay captioned the picture referring to Ravi Ashwin and Washington Sundar, who was batting at the time. The post has been flooded with comments from netizens, who are acknowledging the love for cricket in India.

Hahaha, What a wedding.

If this happened during IPL, IPL tune and Maangalayam chant, chorus aa pogum. — Balaji (@Balaji_kasiraj) February 8, 2021

Love for cricket..❤ — Kunal (@Kunal48729020) February 9, 2021

Cricket Bhoomi — Solomon Dr (@29Soli) February 8, 2021

Trending for the year! — P.Natarajan (@radnats) February 9, 2021

Rather, how can you knot 🙂



Wholesome pic! — #WearMask (@Iyerony) February 8, 2021

India vs England 1st Test

As far as the Test match is concerned, India was hammered by the visiting England team, who won the first Test by a whopping 227 runs. India was dominated by the England team on all five days of the first Test, which saw English captain Joe Root smashing a fantastic double century. Root's 218 helped England post a mammoth 578 in the first innings followed by an amazing performance by bowlers, who restricted India for 337. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar were the only players who managed to cross the 50-run mark, but they couldn't convert their half-centuries into hundreds.

England did not enforce a follow-on despite over 200 runs lead after the commencement of the first innings, going for a more conservative approach and deciding to bat again. England was bowled out for 178 runs in the second innings, however, the lead in the first innings was massive that it left India with 417 runs on the board to chase. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 72 runs with Shubhman Gill making 50, but that didn't help India to win the match as they were bowled out for just 192 runs on Day 5.

