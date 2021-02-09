Joe Root Admits India's Ability Of Chasing Big Targets As Reason Behind Late Declaration

England upstaged India by 227 runs in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. India resumed their second innings at 39-1 on Day 5. In pursuit of a massive 420-run target set by the Joe Root-led England side, India’s batting collapsed as the hosts lasted just a session-and-a-half on the final day of the opening Test.

India vs England 1st Test: England players celebrate series-leading win

India vs England 1st Test: Joe Root responds to ‘no-declaration’ criticism

England skipper Joe Root was subjected to much criticism from legendary cricketers like Shane Warne for his decision of not declaring during their second innings. Moreover, Root was also criticised for his side’s slow scoring rate in both innings as he gave India only 13 overs to face late on Day 4. The skipper revealed reasons behind his refusal to declare, as he went up to collect his ‘Player of the Match’ award in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Joe Root said that the initial idea was to declare as soon as their lead stretched past the 400-run mark. However, the team management later decided to take an “Indian win out of the equation”, considering India’s recent triumph at The Gabba where they chased down 328 on the final day in Australia. Root also admitted that he wanted his bowlers to just “focus on taking wickets” instead of worrying about the runs.

India vs England 1st Test: A look into a detailed scorecard

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s 227-run win takes them 1-0 up in a series, that also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The two teams will now collide in the second Test match at the same venue. The match is scheduled to be played between February 13 and 17. Here is a schedule of the entire India vs England 2021 series, that spans four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs over a month-and-a-half long tour.

England’s win sets up an exciting Root vs Kohli summer

The ongoing series was dubbed by many fans and cricket experts as the ultimate ‘Root vs Kohli’ showdown in India. Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root are widely regarded as two of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world and great leaders of their respective countries.

