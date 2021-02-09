Sunil Gavaskar Pinpoints 'Toss' As Biggest Reason For India's Loss In Chennai Test

England defeated India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. Chasing an improbable 420 runs for a win, the Indian batting line-up collapsed for just 192 on the back of some smart captaincy from Joe Root and a hostile bowling spell from James Anderson. Root won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his scores of 218 and 40 across the two innings.

James Anderson celebrates England’s win at Chennai

Sunil Gavaskar claims Virat Kohli and co. were not “outplayed” by England

While commentating on a post-match show on the Star Sports Network, the cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar opined that the Indian team was not outplayed by the visiting English side. The legendary cricketer pinned blame on the toss factor instead, as Indian captain Virat Kohli lost the coin call on Day 1 morning. Root won the toss and opted to bat first and the England team batted for two full days and beyond to post a massive 578.

Despite India’s heavy defeat in Chennai, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out some positives for the hosts. According to him, Virat Kohli’s return to form (72 in second innings) was one of the bright aspects for the team along with Rishabh Pant’s dominant free-flowing run with the bat.

India vs England 2021 1st Test and series updates

England amassed 578 on the back of Joe Root’s 218 and crucial 80s from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. Their bowlers then restricted India to just 337 in their first innings to gain a 241-run lead over the hosts. England extended their lead past the 400-run mark in their second attempt, with Root once again emerging as their top-scorer.

India resumed their batting at 39-1 on the final day. Cheteshwar Pujara was the first Indian wicket to fall in the day as he was dismissed by Jack Leach. Seasoned pacer James Anderson then accounted for the wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over that triggered a stunning collapse.

The India vs England 2021 series will now move ahead with the second Test match at the same venue. The match is scheduled to be played between February 13 and 17. Here is a look at the entire India vs England 2021 tour itinerary.

