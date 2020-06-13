Video Showing ‘Indian Flatbread Puffing Up When Cooked’ Triggers Meme Fest On Internet

A post about the “Indian Flatbread getting fluffy” by a leading food outlet on Twitter has sparked hilarious comments from the Indian audience online. The tutorial shared by Food Insider about “how Indian bread is made” led the users to point out that it was nothing special but “everyday Rotis or the Chaptis” cooked in the Indian kitchens. Shortly, a meme fest was launched on the post as Tweeples called the tutorial so ‘mainstream’ as “the water is wet” or “the fire is hot”.

“Phulka, roti, or chapatti is a traditional flatbread made from wheat flour that puffs up when cooked,” the video tutorial explained, further, adding, it is “high on gluten and pairs well with curries”. On the Food Insider website, a blog detailed the “recipe of the Indian bread when cooked on open flames” in a video and wrote that it is “often used as interchangeably”. Further, in the tutorial, the site wrote that the unique Indian recipe was made with “high gluten wheat flour that enabled the bread to puff without breaking”.

This Indian flatbread puffs up when cooked 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rA1XWHnFD0 — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) June 9, 2020

Read: Viral Tweet Asks 'What Celebrity Death, Hit You The Hardest?' Netizens Answer

Read: Video: Baby Elephant Drinks Milk From Big Feeding Bottle, Netizens All Hearts

Like the 'salt is salty?' asks internet

Saying that the food tutorial website was already several years late and that the world “ kinda already knows that rotis puff” and the information was “centuries-old”, users poured in humorous response on the post. “There is another flatbread called Puri that puffs up when floated, but only in oil,” wrote a user while making an emoticon. “What even is wrong with you?” wrote another. “Flatbread puffs up, Water is wet, Salt is salty,” wrote the third. “White people, I know you’re going to call an Indian takeout place all excited, spend 10 mins explaining how you want this big round puffy bread and omg it’s kinda like naan but isn’t, and then get mad when the guy at the restaurant doesn’t know what you’re talking about,” wrote the fourth, astonished at the discovery.

You people love mystifying indian food 🤣🤣🤣 This is centuries old info for us just like water is wet and fire is hot 😁😁😁😁 — Shanti Bhushan (@shantibh) June 12, 2020

Had this last night at home, no big deal. Stop making it one. — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) June 12, 2020

West is comedy should stay on their turf. — naveen bhat (@neo55812) June 12, 2020

they don't always puff up ok — 🐥 (@chupkroshiba) June 12, 2020

According to my mom they puff only when you are starving — Mughees (@MugheesDogar) June 12, 2020

That flame is hot — Amit (@amit_badgujar) June 12, 2020

Woah 😳 what kinda sorcery is this ? 😱 — ClearChe 🥏 (@CheClear) June 12, 2020

I can't — D I K S H A (@thedeeeks) June 12, 2020

Err, do you mean chapati / roti? — CATS & CURLY HAIR (@NoushinZora) June 12, 2020

Read: 'Scary': Lion Spotted Near Cement Factory In Gujarat; Netizens Amused

Read: Images Of Rare Black Guava Take Internet By Storm, Netizens Intrigued

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.