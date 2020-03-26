The Debate
Indian Food Blogger Helps People Cook Dishes With Limited Ingredients During Lockdown

What’s Viral

With a lot of people confused what to cook during the lockdown, an Indian food blogger Monika Manchanda stepped in and helped people cook in limited ingredients

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Food Blogger

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people were left with limited items in their homes. A lot of Indians had already piled up basic items ahead of the restrictions people were still left with a limited set of things to use. With a lot of people confused what to cook during the lockdown, an Indian food blogger Monika Manchanda stepped in and posted a question on her Twitter handle, “Tell me what you have in your pantry & I’ll suggest a dish/meal to help you out for the next 21 days.” 

Quarantine Cooking

Within moments, several people took to this new take on quarantine cooking and responded with their pantry items and Manchanda helped them out. She explained how to utilise simple rice to Mexican burito bowls. She also helped one user how to make asian stir fry from just spring onions. She also shared many recipes on her Instagram of simple few-step meals to cook with limited ingredients.

Pic Credit:  Monika Manchanda/Instagram

 

 

