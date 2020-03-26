Indian Food Blogger Helps People Cook Dishes With Limited Ingredients During Lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people were left with limited items in their homes. A lot of Indians had already piled up basic items ahead of the restrictions people were still left with a limited set of things to use. With a lot of people confused what to cook during the lockdown, an Indian food blogger Monika Manchanda stepped in and posted a question on her Twitter handle, “Tell me what you have in your pantry & I’ll suggest a dish/meal to help you out for the next 21 days.”

Quarantine Cooking

#Thread Tell me what you have in your pantry & I’ll suggest a dish/meal to help you out for the next 21 days.



been doing this in Instagram for 3 days and people are saying it is of great help. Hope the same here. My little contribution #21daysLockdown #cookingTogetherAtHome — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Within moments, several people took to this new take on quarantine cooking and responded with their pantry items and Manchanda helped them out. She explained how to utilise simple rice to Mexican burito bowls. She also helped one user how to make asian stir fry from just spring onions. She also shared many recipes on her Instagram of simple few-step meals to cook with limited ingredients.

I am assuming you don’t want the many variety rices we have.



They make a great burrito bowl (easy too. Boiled corn, beans, chopped veggies, salsa , olive oil mixed together). Teens might love



Also https://t.co/uh4TFpHGAS (can skip chicken) — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Spring onion and aloo sabji is delicious. Just like aloo methi. Or spring onion paranthas. Or make an asian style stir fry with loads of it — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

This is one of my favourite gobhi dishes https://t.co/JH3Zefkp0x



Also Achari gobhi ki sabi turns out fabulous (use masala of any achar at home and cook like a normal sabji) — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Chickpeas, Rajma and lobia kinds make great filling salads. Loads on the blog. https://t.co/WxQ3fyCyH9 — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Pic Credit: Monika Manchanda/Instagram

