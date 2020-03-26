COVID-19: Couples Become Co-workers Amid Lockdown, Share Hilarious Posts

The recent scenario of lockdown has forced all to set up offices inside their homes. Currently, the internet is flooded with videos and pictures of people trying to navigate through all the ‘obstacles’ while adjusting to their new workspace. Among these are also the posts that show what happens when your partner suddenly becomes your new co-worker. Let us take you through some such hilarious posts which show situations faced by couples trying to work together.

Couples Goals

Several people stepped up and shared their experience of working together with their spouse which is giving some major couple goals while some had their personal experience of sharing the workload. Its just day one of quarantine working and a husband has already started to question the habits of his wife. The user shared a screenshot where her husband questioned her skills of typing on the keyboard or rather banging it all the time.

Day one of working from home with my husband is going well: pic.twitter.com/60uNVHGh7F — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) March 16, 2020

While another user made a soft toy sit with a laptop in his hand and compared it with that colleague in the office who is made the scapegoat for the tiniest mishaps in office and here's how the couple introduced it to everyone on the Internet. They made a monkey soft toy sit with a laptop and assumed it as their co-worker on which the couple can take out their anger and frustration during the working hours. Not just it, they also gave it a name as 'Delores Rasmussen.' How cute though.

As my husband and I adjust to working from home in the same home, we realize that we need a third coworker around the house to blame when there are poor office habits. Just being proactive! Meet Delores Rasmussen. She left the unwashed coffee mug by the sink. pic.twitter.com/HhzAMmSCpm — Dr. Lynn Glickman (@LcglickmanLynn) March 19, 2020

While some women ranted out on the cooking skills of their boyfriends while they are working from home. A user shared her feelings on the same where she described how her 24-year-old boyfriend doesn't know how to make pasta and how coronavirus lockdown has made her realize the fact. She also mentioned the interesting way of how her boyfriend cooked pasta.

Another user shared an aww-adorable post might make you wish for a bae like this who kept complete care of his husband's health even while he was working from home. The husband shared the amount of love he holds for his partner.

Working from home because of coronavirus has taught me my 24-year-old boyfriend doesn't know how to make pasta.



He put it in the pot first. Dry. No water. — McKenzie Jean-Philippe (@McKenzie_JP) March 13, 2020

Day 2 of WFH in the books. Tired and stressed, but my bae legit has been with me the past couple of days making sure I eat and take breaks. Love her 3000 for that and for keeping me sane.



Current sanity level: crying Jordan v1 pic.twitter.com/PFUiW1DC9h — DF | Dstyles (@DstylesMasamune) March 17, 2020

Both of us are wfh.



me: have you heard about all these Chinese couples coming out of quarantine and immediately filing for divorce?

him: ha!

me: where's my Hobnob?

him: I'll get you one if it stops you divorcing me. pic.twitter.com/MX82MaCrjr — Miranda Jewess (@mirandajewess) March 17, 2020

