Farah Khan Takes A Dig At 'privileged' Celebs For Sharing Workout Clips Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Farah Khan took to her Instagram to share a video where she is seen criticizing Bollywood celebs for workout videos during the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
farah khan

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has put the whole country under a lockdown. On day two of the lockdown, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram to criticise celebs who are sharing their workout videos on their social media handles. She did not take any specific names in her video, but several Bollywood stars have been sharing with fans on how to work out at home. Farah Khan criticised these stars by saying that coronavirus has made life difficult and not many are interested in the videos as survival is at stake. Here is what Farah Khan had to say. 

Read Also| Farah Khan Proud Of Own 'foresight' With 'Coronavirus Masks In 2004', See Hilarious Post

Farah Khan criticizes Bollywood celebs for workout videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Farah Khan took to her Instagram to share the above video. In the video, she can be seen criticizing the stars. She said that "I have a humble request to all ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. So, please have mercy on us and stop posting your workout videos. And, if you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad, if I unfollow you."

Read Also| Farah Khan Set For 'Corona Staycation' With Family; Urges Fans To 'sanitize Please'

Farah Khan captioned the video by writing "BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! 😝 video shot by :- #diva".  Apart from this Tabu also shared a similar sentiment as she commented on this post by writing, "Best Farah.. #notguiltyfornotworkingout’. Director Zoya Akhtar also commented on the video by writing, "You are the best."

Tabu on Farah Khan's coronavirus post
Zoya Akhtar on Farah Khan's coronavirus post


Read Also| No Coercive Steps Against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh: HC

Apart from Farah Khan, actor Diljit Dosanjh also took to his Instagram to share this post; take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Read Also| Farah Khan On 'Tees Maar Khan' Failure: People Took Lot Of Joy, I Realised It's Boy's Club

We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Pandemic

Farah Khan schools 'priveleged' stars on 

 

 

First Published:

