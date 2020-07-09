Instagram Reels Sparks Massive Meme Fest On Twitter, Netizens Call It ‘TikTok Lite’

TikTok may have been banned in India along with 58 other Chinese applications but Indian users have already found a replacement for the platform by moving to Instagram Reels. Facebook had confirmed it yesterday that Instagram Reels will be coming to India. Reels is a short-form video format platform that allows users to share 15-second videos with their followers. The introduction of Reels in India comes at the time when the massive digital space of TikTok has been vacated because of the ban on the Chinese app. The app is currently in a phase-wise rollout for Indian users and is also on test in India.

India will be joining the likes of countries like Brazil, Germany and France, where the 15-second video sharing platform is already in testing. Indian users on the internet a few days back were celebrating the exit of TikTok from the country. The short-video sharing platform TikTok has a divisive fanbase in India due to its marginally cringe-worthy content. With the introduction of Instagram Reels in India, netizens have sparked a meme wave on the internet. While one user wrote 'When u find out that Instagram has a new feature called reels. Which nothing but tiktok lite' another one wrote 'What is this behaviour Instagram ?'. Check out their reactions below -

Netizens react to Instagram Reels

After tiktok banned

Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok#instagramreels #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/sGJCKQZL8B — Shubham Ø§ÙŠØ´ Ø¨Ù‡Ù… (@shubham707306) July 9, 2020

#instagramreels

tiktok is banned in India that's why instagram introduced "reels"

to get tiktok experience.

.

.

Instagram to everyone: pic.twitter.com/JkNj97YIbm — Prajwal DudhatkarðŸŒž (@iamprajwal77) July 8, 2020

Instagram Introduce new #instagramreels post Tiktok Ban, Le Instagram CEO : pic.twitter.com/zKqpabtnMT — Dishant Mahajan (@DishantMahajan5) July 8, 2020

*Instagram releases a feature called Reels where you can create & upload short videos like tiktok * #instagramreels



Meanwhile tiktokers to Instagram: pic.twitter.com/8maMXcVN05 — à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤·à¥à¤ à¤–à¤£à¥à¤¡à¥‡à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤² ðŸŒŸ (@oyenikku) July 8, 2020

Get started with Reels on Instagram

To make an Instagram Reels video, users will first have to open their Instagram app camera and select Reels to start creating the 15-second video. Similar to TikTok, Reels give options like using audio from the music library, speed, add effects and use a timer. Unlike Instagram stories, users can select whether to share their content only with their followers or share it in the Explore section to be viewed by everyone on the platform. Reels is also providing users with various AR effects to help users add a touch of style or uniqueness to their content. Similar to TikTok, users can choose to add their own audio with the 'Use Audio' option.

Cover image courtesy - Twitter

