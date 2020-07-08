Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Georgina As The 'most Beautiful Woman On Earth' On Instagram

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has branded girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as the 'most beautiful woman on earth' on her recent Instagram post. Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to upload a picture of herself in a stunning bikini shot from a £30,000-a-week yacht and Cristiano Ronaldo was all praise for his girlfriend. A few weeks ago, Georgina posted an image of herself showing off a dazzling new diamond ring sparking engagement rumours.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend hailed as 'most beautiful woman on earth'

Georgina Rodriguez appeared to enjoy a fortnight on a £30,000-a-week yacht off the east coast of Italy with her uploads on Instagram. While relaxing on a yacht with a beautiful background, the 26-year-old was able to capture a few stunning photographs of herself. In one of her most recent posts, Georgina Rodriguez was spotted letting her hair down while posing in a bikini with the clear blue sea in the background.

The Georgina Rodriguez Instagram post received a whopping 2.8 million likes including a 'beautiful' response from her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year-old Juventus talisman professed his feelings for his girlfriend by commenting on the post. 'You are the most beautiful woman on earth,’ wrote Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese star's comment received over 18,000 likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina sparks engagement rumours

Prior to her picture in a bikini, Georgina Rodriguez was constantly uploading pictures of herself on the yacht but one of the posts that caught plenty of attention from social media was when she wore a dazzling diamond ring. According to reports from The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo splashed out a whopping £615,000 to purchase the Cartier ring and Georgina proudly displayed it to her 18.9 million followers on Instagram. The post sparked rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina might have gotten engaged.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ronaldo has been juggling spending time with Georgina on the yacht and playing for Juventus. The Juventus forward scored his 30th goal of the season against AC Milan on Tuesday night but couldn't guide the Old Lady to victory. Juventus remain seven points ahead of second-placed Lazio on the Serie A table with seven matchdays remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina: Relationship details

Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid when she was working as a shop assistant. Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together since 2016 and have one child together, a two-year-old daughter named Alana Martinez. Alana is the youngest of Cristiano's four kids.

Image Credits- Georgina Rodriguez Instagram