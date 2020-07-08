Instagram Introduces 'pinned Comments' Feature To Manage The Tone Of Conversation

Instagram’s VP of Product Vishal Shah recently took to Twitter to inform that the social media platform launched the new ‘pinned comments’ feature everywhere. In the post, Shah informed that the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app will now help users to pin on the top important or favourite comments on their posts. He even shared a picture demonstrating the same.

As per reports, Instagram started testing pinned comments back in May alongside its comment filtering tools. The new feature was announced to help limit the harassment and bullying that goes on on several social media platforms. The new feature allows a user to pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time. The pinned comments will appear right underneath the photo with a ‘Pinned’ label underneath.

To access the feature, the Instagram user first has to make sure that they have updated the app to the latest version. One can tap on any post on the account and head to the comments section. The user can find any specific comment to pin and by just swiping to the left and tapping on the thumbtack icon, one can pin the comment. If a user pins more than three comments, the app also sends a notification to remind that you have reached the limit already.

‘Bulk deleting’ feature

Along with the new ‘pinned comments’, the photo-sharing app also rolled out a feature for user to bulk delete comments. Further, the app will now also let the users choose who can tag and mention one on a specific post. To enable the 'bulk deleting comments’ feature on iOS, one can tap on a comment after which a dotted icon in the right corner will appear. The user then has to select ‘Manage Comments’ through which they can choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. The user also has the option to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

