How To Watch Reels On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Feature

Instagram has now introduced Reels which will now fill the wishes of devoid TikTok users. Reels feature follows a similar interface as TikTok and can record, put audio and special effects to the compact videos and share it on the former-photo sharing platform. Instagram has now become a full-fledged long and short video and photo-sharing application. If you are wondering, where and how to watch the new Reel videos then read on.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hails Georgina As The 'most Beautiful Woman On Earth' On Instagram

How to watch reels on Instagram?

Update Instagram to its latest version on your IOS or Android smartphone.

You will then have to open or log in the application. Then slide towards the Explore page on the application which generally shows interests on the basis of your searches and following.

The first tab with a clapper on it the Reels feature.

Click on the square and you will be led to a full-sized interface.

This is the main page and you can now scroll on the videos, similar to TikTok.

Scroll and watch any number of videos which are full of effects, smileys, emoticons and texts but in a short and crisp format.

Reels on Instagram can be watched on the specific profile’s home page. Look for the celeb or the user and click on the Reel tab on the home page. It is next to IGTV, Pictures and Saved tab below the bio.

Also Read | Facebook Launches Instagram Reels For Short-form Video Content Just Days After TikTok Ban

Here is how you can create your own Reels on Instagram:

Update to the latest version of Instagram.

Open the application by logging into your account.

Click on the camera icon on the top left side of the screen. Slide to the right side of the screen.

You will find the Reel icon on the bottom left of the record interface. Normally this is where one records video. The record button is right next to the record button.

Slide on the right and click on Reels on Instagram.

The feature has all in-video edit options like stop, record, edit, music, smileys and more.

The Reels works similar to TikTok for post-sharing.

Reels comes at a time when several TikTok users are now looking at alternatives after the ban on 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, in India. The short video platforms had one billion and plus downloads. The application cannot be used anymore in the sub-continent. Furthermore, applications like Chingari, Josh and Roposo are reportedly picking up pace as TikTok users resort to finding short-video sharing platforms. Reels on Instagram is however in a testing phase. Instagram in India is waiting for a response from the users to continue the feature.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces 'pinned Comments' Feature To Manage The Tone Of Conversation

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna's Latest Instagram Post Shows Her 'drowning In Her To-do List'; See Here