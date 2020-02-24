The Debate
International 'I Hate Coriander' Day Unites People Who Dislike The Herb

What’s Viral

International I Hate Coriander Day is celebrated today worldwide, started by a Facebook group created in 2013 to mark Feb 24 as a day to reproach the herb.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
International 'I Hate Coriander' Day

People are reportedly celebrating the International Coriander Hatred Day today, which originated in Australia to dedicate February 24 to the 10 per cent population worldwide that despised coriander.

A Facebook group by the same name was created specifically to mark this day to reproach the herb. The group was created in December 2013 and now flaunts over 207k followers. The coriander haters from around the world are updating their profile photos on social media expressing their aversion to coriander.

Several users joined the Facebook group named I Hate Coriander that started this movement and are sharing funny memes and all sorts of hilarious yet unpleasant views about the Cilantro across social media. The admin of the Facebook group wrote about the event, “There are many of us, we are strong, we are organized, we are over 10 per cent of the world's population that HATE CORIANDER! We are also reasonable people and our one demand is as fair as it is simple.

Twitter outpours their hatred for the herb

It further added, "Restaurants of the world, if your dish contains coriander, state it on the menu. We will launch a scathing campaign to name and shame eating establishments who are ignorant of the needs of the 10 per cent. We're not saying don't serve it, we're saying correctly notify your customers who stand to be affected by the soapy disgustingness of the devil's herb", it added.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to outpour their hatred saying that the coriander in the recipe tasted soapy. They advised the eateries to avoid using the herb as there were people umpteen people that hated it. Some even said that coriander should be banned. Check out some of the interesting reactions here.

