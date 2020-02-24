International 'I Hate Coriander' Day Unites People Who Dislike The Herb

People are reportedly celebrating the International Coriander Hatred Day today, which originated in Australia to dedicate February 24 to the 10 per cent population worldwide that despised coriander.

A Facebook group by the same name was created specifically to mark this day to reproach the herb. The group was created in December 2013 and now flaunts over 207k followers. The coriander haters from around the world are updating their profile photos on social media expressing their aversion to coriander.

Several users joined the Facebook group named I Hate Coriander that started this movement and are sharing funny memes and all sorts of hilarious yet unpleasant views about the Cilantro across social media. The admin of the Facebook group wrote about the event, “There are many of us, we are strong, we are organized, we are over 10 per cent of the world's population that HATE CORIANDER! We are also reasonable people and our one demand is as fair as it is simple.

Read Tokyo Olympics Organisers Launch Hindi Twitter Account

Read 'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

Twitter outpours their hatred for the herb

It further added, "Restaurants of the world, if your dish contains coriander, state it on the menu. We will launch a scathing campaign to name and shame eating establishments who are ignorant of the needs of the 10 per cent. We're not saying don't serve it, we're saying correctly notify your customers who stand to be affected by the soapy disgustingness of the devil's herb", it added.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to outpour their hatred saying that the coriander in the recipe tasted soapy. They advised the eateries to avoid using the herb as there were people umpteen people that hated it. Some even said that coriander should be banned. Check out some of the interesting reactions here.

Every day should “I hate coriander day”. IMHO. — Tony P (@TZP1957) February 24, 2020

For those of us with the gene, every day is I Hate Coriander Day. — Dingo Cobber Spew-Strewth III (@DingoCobber) February 24, 2020

My day.

Cleaned the house. Changed the bed.

Cleared out the storecupboard and threw out one jar of curry sauce that was best before June 2014, and some coriander that was bottled when Fianna Fáil were still in power.

I hate it when herbs outlive our hopes and dreams. 🤣 — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) January 4, 2020

Me - horrible smell. Hate coriander and asparagus — Dr Jacquie Kidd (@JacquieKidd1) October 4, 2019

I think about how much I hate coriander at least once a day. — Jade Sunderland (@Jade_Sunderland) February 25, 2017

Read Chelsea Sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Read When Ryan Reynolds Proved That He Is The Funniest Actor On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.