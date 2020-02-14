The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chelsea Sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Football News

Premier League giants Chelsea have secured the signing of AFC Ajax's Hakim Ziyech. Here's a look at how Twitterati reacted to the development.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea have sealed the transfer of AFC Ajax star Hakim Ziyech. The player would join the Stamford Bridge outfit in the upcoming summer. It is reported that Chelsea have paid €40 million for the right winger. He is the first signing for the Blues after their transfer ban was lifted. 

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech set for Chelsea move after Blues agree €45m deal with Ajax: Reports

Hakim Ziyech transfer: Twitter reacts to Moroccan's move to Chelsea

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Where will the Ajax star fit in Lampard's plans?

Hakim Ziyech transfer: The player has been instrumental for Ajax

Hakim Ziyech had attracted the attention of major European clubs due to his performances in the past two seasons. The Moroccan international has so far scored eight goals and bagged one assist in 30 games this season. His addition to Frank Lampard’s side would provide much-needed depth to the Blues.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech's ultimate dream is to play for Chelsea's arch rival from London

Hakim Ziyech transfer: He is an important addition to Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech was a key member of the Ajax squad that won the Eredivisie last season. They also managed to reach the semi-final of the Champions League. 

Also Read | Real Madrid target says Chelsea is the right club for Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH PAYS HOMAGE TO MARTYRS
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
ARMY CHIEF ON CREATION OF CDS & DMA
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RCB UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR DECADE