Chelsea Sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Here's How Twitter Reacted

Premier League giants Chelsea have sealed the transfer of AFC Ajax star Hakim Ziyech. The player would join the Stamford Bridge outfit in the upcoming summer. It is reported that Chelsea have paid €40 million for the right winger. He is the first signing for the Blues after their transfer ban was lifted.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech set for Chelsea move after Blues agree €45m deal with Ajax: Reports

We have some Hakim Ziyech news… 👀 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 13, 2020

Hakim Ziyech transfer: Twitter reacts to Moroccan's move to Chelsea

The premier league ain't ready. Ziyech abou to bring some classic play to the bridge.💙💙💙 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 13, 2020

Never doubt this club. Never. — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) February 13, 2020

Ziyech took Chelsea apart at Stamford Bridge in the 4-4 draw. I think he's an excellent signing and, 27 in March, the fact he's a senior player will be a positive. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 12, 2020

Ziyech is great. Wand of a left foot, positionally versatile, presses hard.



Fantastic pickup for Chelsea, great start to what is probably a pretty busy year of transfers for them. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) February 13, 2020

Oh how long I’ve waited for a signing, and god is it a good one🔵 — Ben🕊 (@RealBenGill) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Where will the Ajax star fit in Lampard's plans?

Hakim Ziyech transfer: The player has been instrumental for Ajax

Hakim Ziyech had attracted the attention of major European clubs due to his performances in the past two seasons. The Moroccan international has so far scored eight goals and bagged one assist in 30 games this season. His addition to Frank Lampard’s side would provide much-needed depth to the Blues.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech's ultimate dream is to play for Chelsea's arch rival from London

Hakim Ziyech transfer: He is an important addition to Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech was a key member of the Ajax squad that won the Eredivisie last season. They also managed to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

Also Read | Real Madrid target says Chelsea is the right club for Ajax teammate Hakim Ziyech