'What's Wrong?': Internet Enraged As Man Makes Tuna Pancakes For Breakfast

What’s Viral

Internet users perched on the man's post related to Tuna pancakes,once again disparaging his breakfast choice. The man revealed the grostesque recipe last year.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
internet

Britisher named Ian Abrahams who got the internet flipping last year returned with the same controversial Tuna pancakes on occasion of World Pancake Day 2020. Back with tinned fish fillings and a pancake shaker mix, he posted the picture of the ingredients on Twitter that has got the internet frowning once again.

Ian announced that he was ready to prepare his breakfast on February 25 wishing the world a Happy Pancake Day. The pictures he posted on Social media revealed that he was going to prepare his favourite fried batter blended with chunks of Tuna. Interestingly, Ian's pancake recipe idea is similar to what he shared last year with his audience online on World Pancake Day and the audience totally disapproved of it.

Twitter mocks the pancakes again

The users objected to Ian’s outlandish taste earlier in the year 2019. This year, they perched on his post once again disparaging his breakfast recipe. “You can't be serious”, exclaimed a user. Having noticed that the batter was readymade, another user commented, “Can't even mix the pancake mix yourself, you lazy”.  A twitter user compared Ian’s grotesque pancake breakfast with the novel coronavirus saying, “An eatable version of the coronavirus, just add water”.

