67-year-old Woman Takes Over Daughter's Instagram Account To Set Fashion Goals, See Pics

An Instagram user's 67-year-old mother has taken over her daughter's account to flaunt her fashionable looks. The official owner of the account is 36-year-old Meryem Slimani but its description says she is there just to click her mother, Najate Leklye's pictures. Most internet users were seen “loving the looks” posted by the mother and few even called them “goals”. Occasionally, the mother-daughter duo also posts their pictures together, but most of them include Leklye alone. One of the Instagram users also hilariously asked if Slimani's mother could adopt him.

Model with Down's syndrome

While Leklye is 67 years old and breaking stereotypes of modelling, another 15-year-old model with Down's syndrome is also competing in state-wide dance competitions and by modelling for top brands across the United States. Kennedy Garcia was reportedly born in Colorado and the doctors had advised her mother Renee to 'give her up for adoption' when she was born. However, Kennedy has now defied their gloomy predictions and modelled for brands like American Girl and Justice Clothing.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Renee said that even though the doctors wanted Kennedy to be enrolled in a specialised institution, she gained hope after a midwife called the 15-year-old ''beautiful''. She further said that the road to a bright career for Kennedy was long and difficult. The teen girl was diagnosed with leukaemia after which she had to undergo risky surgery to correct a spinal condition that could have left her paralyzed.

