Apple's IPhone 12 Stirs Up A Meme Fest On Twitter, Fans Call It 'iPhone 5's Child'

A look at iPhone 12 memes, as Apple's new launch gets compared to its previous iPhone 5 models on social media platforms. See how netizens reacted to iPhone 12.

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 12 series in the global market on Tuesday (October 13), which includes models like iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the new launch became the talk of the town soon after its release, as social media users thought that the new Apple phones were similar to its previous series, iPhone 5, which later sparked off a meme fest on social media. Take a look at how fans compared iPhone 12 to iPhone 5 with funny pictures and videos.

Fans compare iPhone 12 with iPhone 5

iPhone 12 Price and features

As reported by Gadgets360.com, iPhone 12 mini price in India has been set at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage model, while its 128GB storage model costs around Rs. 74,900. The 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage piece, and the 256GB storage model at Rs. 94,900.

As per a report published in Money Control, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, both models feature an aluminium frame and have a glass back, which has a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display. The screen of iPhone 12 comes with a layer of ceramic shield that provides up to 4x drop resistance. The phones also feature a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.6 wide and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

