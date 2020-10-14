Apple's IPhone 12 Stirs Up A Meme Fest On Twitter, Fans Call It 'iPhone 5's Child'

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 12 series in the global market on Tuesday (October 13), which includes models like iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the new launch became the talk of the town soon after its release, as social media users thought that the new Apple phones were similar to its previous series, iPhone 5, which later sparked off a meme fest on social media. Take a look at how fans compared iPhone 12 to iPhone 5 with funny pictures and videos.

Fans compare iPhone 12 with iPhone 5

The iPhone 12 looking like if the iPhone 5 and 11 had a child. pic.twitter.com/reTPEogWHX — Betafone.com (@BetaFone) October 14, 2020

#AppleEvent: here’s the iPhone 12



iPhone 5: pic.twitter.com/ksdqxNfQmW — 𝒘𝒆𝒔𝕋 🌍 𝚌𝚠: 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑 (@mrwest_official) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12: Please can I copy off your work ?



iPhone 5: Sure! Just change it up a little bit so it won’t look the same. #EndSARS #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/CHyRrFdXeX — iDope Sarcastic 🇳🇬 (@Tweet_idope) October 14, 2020

So iPhone 12 is Basically iPhone 5 style phone with Triple Camera. Apple scamming Rich People again👀 — Sahil Rao (@sahilrrao) October 14, 2020

So many people in the tech press: The iPhone 12 has a complete new design!



Whut?!?! 🤨



It's identical to the iPhone 5 ... except, they removed the black bars around the screen. But this phone was designed 8 years ago.



Apple literally just went back to what they had before. pic.twitter.com/zp5IxVVBbe — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 14, 2020

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 seeing iPhone 12 being unveiled #iphone12 pic.twitter.com/ZaeVcbeYzt — spooky teagan (@KatycatTeagan) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 was launched today but iPhone 5 is trending pic.twitter.com/WOW90P2PGj — Akai 👻 (@iamnettey) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 Price and features

As reported by Gadgets360.com, iPhone 12 mini price in India has been set at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage model, while its 128GB storage model costs around Rs. 74,900. The 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage piece, and the 256GB storage model at Rs. 94,900.

As per a report published in Money Control, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, both models feature an aluminium frame and have a glass back, which has a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display. The screen of iPhone 12 comes with a layer of ceramic shield that provides up to 4x drop resistance. The phones also feature a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.6 wide and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

