IPhone 12: Everything You Need To Know About The New IPhone 12 Leaks

Like all its predecessors, users seem unable to wait for the release of the new iPhone 12. According to leaks, Apple will launch the new model of iPhone in September 2020. The iPhone 12 release date has allegedly been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is alleged that the manufacturing process of iPhone 12 will commence by the end of this month. On the other hand, an earlier report claimed that the production process of the new iPhone would start by early June. Here are some iPhone 12 leaks that have been posted on various social media sites:

iPhone 12 price:

It is alleged that the starting range of the iPhone 12 will be USD 650. According to some claims, the iPhone 12 Max might cost $750. However, this price range might only apply to the smallest internal storage size versions. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max might cost $100 more as compared to the iPhone 12 Max.

iPhone 12 charger:

According to some Twitter users, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20W charger. You can check out the tweet here:

iPhone 12 size:

According to some leaks, the new iPhone 12 models might come in 5.4 inch and 6.7 inches. On the other hand, some believe that the iPhone 12 will be available in three sizes i.e. 5.4 inches, 6.1 inch, and 6.7 inches. It is alleged that the 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 models will have a triple-lens camera. On the other hand, the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will have a dual-lens camera. According to some leaks, the new iPhone 12 might have a 12MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. You can check out the tweet here:

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

The Man About Tech:

The host of VypDrive podcast, Vyyyper has a popular Youtube channel that goes by the name ‘The Man About Tech’. While Vyyyper covers everything about the tech giant Apple, he also talks about Apple leaks on his channel. Vyyyper adopts a humorous approach while informing users about the latest Apple approach. This Youtube video features some of the iPhone 12 leaks. The Youtuber tries to break some myths about the design of the new iPhone 12. You can check out the video and tweet here:

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @Chuck_2Go