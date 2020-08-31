New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

The recent Twitter leak shared by the famous Youtuber Filip Koroy talks about the iPhone 12 display as well as resolution. The leaker claims that the images shared by him are real-world images. Filip Koroy, who goes by the name of EverythingApplePro, also credited another leaker named Max Weinbach.
According to the Tweet, these are real-world images of the PVT (Product Validation Test) of Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model. The new iPhone images leaked by Filip Koroy claim that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7 inch display with a 2788 x 1284 pixel screen. However, its pixel density will be the same as iPhone 11 Pro Max due to the large size. Further, the battery icon of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will differ from the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can check out the leak here:
Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020
ðŸ¤« @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/1Kr6ERhGPz— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020
Sad iPhone 12 Leaks. Few exclusives with @MaxWinebach https://t.co/ANUILqtZAh pic.twitter.com/oy4zcqqMKI— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) July 10, 2020
Latest iPhone 12 Leaks. Built in magnets, new camera orientation, same old notch & more Apple news! https://t.co/9ZDcLiTj0Y pic.twitter.com/XwkAp3VkO7— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 8, 2020
iOS 14 Beta 4 approaches feature saturation. 30+ changes inside. https://t.co/WRvuZCNzbC pic.twitter.com/5pfy9Vr1I4— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020
The iPhone 12 price might range between $699 to $1449. The price range will differ on the basis of the model and storage capacity of the phone. Here’s a leak that gives an insight into the iPhone 12 price range:
ã€iPhone 12 Pricesã€‘— Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020
12 5G (5.4”)
(64GB $699)
128GB $749
258GB $849
12 Max 5G (6.1”)
(64GB $799)
128GB $849
256GB $949
12 Pro (6.1”)
128GB $1049
256GB $1149
512GB $1349
12 Pro Max (6.7”)
128GB $1149
256GB $1249
512GB $1449
Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z
According to @LeaksApplePro, iPhone 12 will have better RAM. According to speculations, the new iPhone 12 will have a 6GB RAM. The new iPhone 12 might also have a new A14 chip. You can check out the Twitter leak here:
According to a leak by @EveryApplePro, the new iPhone 12 might have built-in magnets. This will help the phones to align with wireless chargers. You can check out the Twitter leak here:
Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020
According to a leak, the new iPhone 12 might have a Lightning connector. You can check out the leak here:
iPhone 12 will still use Apple's Lightning connector.— Technocrats (@techno_crats_) June 25, 2020
Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @EveryApplePro