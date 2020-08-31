New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

The recent Twitter leak shared by the famous Youtuber Filip Koroy talks about the iPhone 12 display as well as resolution. The leaker claims that the images shared by him are real-world images. Filip Koroy, who goes by the name of EverythingApplePro, also credited another leaker named Max Weinbach.

According to the Tweet, these are real-world images of the PVT (Product Validation Test) of Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model. The new iPhone images leaked by Filip Koroy claim that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7 inch display with a 2788 x 1284 pixel screen. However, its pixel density will be the same as iPhone 11 Pro Max due to the large size. Further, the battery icon of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will differ from the iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can check out the leak here:

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

Another Apple leak shared by Filip Koroy claims that the new iPhone 12 will have the biggest display and the highest resolution. You can check out the Tweet here:

Here are some other leaks shared by @EveryApplePro:

Latest iPhone 12 Leaks. Built in magnets, new camera orientation, same old notch & more Apple news! https://t.co/9ZDcLiTj0Y pic.twitter.com/XwkAp3VkO7 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 8, 2020

iOS 14 Beta 4 approaches feature saturation. 30+ changes inside. https://t.co/WRvuZCNzbC pic.twitter.com/5pfy9Vr1I4 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

Here are some other iPhone 12 leaks that have been shared on Twitter:

iPhone 12 price:

The iPhone 12 price might range between $699 to $1449. The price range will differ on the basis of the model and storage capacity of the phone. Here’s a leak that gives an insight into the iPhone 12 price range:

ã€iPhone 12 Pricesã€‘

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849



12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949



12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349



12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449



Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

Performance:

According to @LeaksApplePro, iPhone 12 will have better RAM. According to speculations, the new iPhone 12 will have a 6GB RAM. The new iPhone 12 might also have a new A14 chip. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @LeaksApple Pro

Built-in magnets:

According to a leak by @EveryApplePro, the new iPhone 12 might have built-in magnets. This will help the phones to align with wireless chargers. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

Battery:

According to a leak, the new iPhone 12 might have a Lightning connector. You can check out the leak here:

Source: Screengrab of Twitter account @EveryApplePro