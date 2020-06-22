Woman's Creative Idea Of Swimming At Home Using A Rope Impresses Netizens; Watch

Who does not like a good swim in open oceans in summers. However, with the threat of coronavirus looming large, most of us have been tied withing the premises of outhouses. However, a woman has devised a way to experience the vastness of an ocean at her home and her trick is winning the hearts of the internet.

Joanna Donnelly, a meteorologist by profession took to Twitter to post a video of her swimming in a circular pool. However, to everybody's surprise, she had tied herself to a nearby pole with a rope. This made sure that she did not move forward despite her swimming forward. The clip shows, Donelly, clad in a swimming costume, cap and glasses swimming with all her strength, with rope hold her back.

Inspired by YouTube and Leo Hynes on the @rtenews last week I got cracking and can now swim at home. Delighted with myself. @sineadb_rte So easy. https://t.co/WJgszfYv9k pic.twitter.com/PuvyxfYN2r — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 17, 2020

'Don't forget the armband'

In the caption, she revealed that she was inspired by Yotue and Leo Hynes and now could successfully swim at home. Her trick has captured everybody’s attention with the post being viewed over nearly 3 0000 times. It has also been liked over 73 times and been flooded with comments. While a lot of users have lauded the “perfect solution” others had some genuine questions.

How do you empty it. Genuine question. — Mary J (@maryjaysus) June 18, 2020

That could be the perfect solution for me... wow! Do you feel resistance on the bungie? — Teena Gates (@TeenaGates) June 17, 2020

Don’t even notice the bungee. I have my music in my ears and swimming along as if I’m in a pool. Only thing different is never having to turn!! — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 17, 2020

That pool has a filter and is probably chlorinated! The water could be 6 months in the pool. You assume it was filled since the hose pipe ban last week! But hey! — Laoiseman (@laoiseman) June 17, 2020

Hope that pole is well bedded in, or Don’t pull to hard on that front crawl — Frank (@FrankFahey85) June 17, 2020

Don’t forget your arm bands — mai kenny (@Kenny1Mai) June 17, 2020

