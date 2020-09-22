Uncle Roger's Fried Rice Video Goes Viral, Asks Gordon Ramsay For Collab; Fans React

Uncle Roger is a popular YouTuber who recently reacted to the professional chef Jamie Oliver making ‘Asian dish’ called egg fried rice. After Uncle Roger's viral review got netizens' attention, Nigel Ng who is known by his YouTube name Uncle Roger, took to YouTube and shared his reaction video on Gordon Ramsay's video making the spicy fried rice from Indonesia. Uncle Roger is a Malaysian comedian and YouTuber who is based in London, UK. He is known as the creator of Uncle Roger as well for his Rice To Meet You podcast.

ALSO READ | Video Of Cats Watching Game Of Catch With Utmost Attention Goes Viral, Netizens In Splits

Review by Uncle Roger on viral fried rice video made by Gordon Ramsay

Uncle Roger took to Twitter to reveal that he indeed loves the Fried rice video made by Gordon Ramsay in Indonesian style. Take a look at the tweet posted by Uncle Roger yesterday where he revealed that he indeed loves Uncle Gordon's fried rice video. Replying to that, even Gordon Ramsay tweeted stating that he used Two woks after he stole a wok from Jamie Oliver when he added chilli jam in his rice. Take a look at the tweets shared by the two and how the fans are asking for #Uncle Gordon to collaborate with Uncle Roger.

Hey @GordonRamsay, Uncle Roger loves your fried rice video: https://t.co/sq22DtFgy1



Niece and nephew, use the hashtag #unclegordon, let's get it trending!



Let's collab? 😂 — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) September 20, 2020

Two woks because I stole @jamieoliver’s after I saw him put chilli jam in his rice !!! https://t.co/v5hbTUMwdh — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 20, 2020

Reactions by Twitteratis

I’d love to see these two in a “Buddy Chef” show. It’s like lethal weapon, but instead “Lethal Colander” @MrNigelNg — Russell Richardson (@Hellotardis) September 20, 2020

Just watch my first Uncle Roger videos. Jamie Oliver first then Gordon Ramsay. The only thing that would make my life complete in this horrible year is an Uncle Gordon and Uncle Roger collab. — TJDuprey (@tjduprey) September 20, 2020

@MrNigelNg aka uncle Roger approves 👍.... somehow your respect levels rise even more .... Uncle wants a collaboration make it happen 😁 — Olddirtytiger (@Olddirtytiger) September 21, 2020

https://t.co/nVA7EBoxte #unclegordon do a collab with @MrNigelNg pleeeeeeease! It would be the best thing that could happen to 2020! — 🌙 Luna Felina🌙 (@Luna_Gitana_16) September 21, 2020

@jamieoliver #unclegordon Will 2 of my favorite professional chefs consider a colab with @MrNigelNg? Let’s make it happen! — Meriam Hansen (@meriamhansenlaw) September 20, 2020

2020 made everyone; hiyah.

The world needs this collab to happen. Uncle Rodger and Uncle Gordon make egg fried rice for 'BBC egg fried rice lady' and Jamie 'wet rice' Oliver. @MrNigelNg @GordonRamsay #eggfriedrice @hershapatel1 #MSG — Emma Simmonds (@EmmaSim71434550) September 20, 2020

ALSO READ| Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Goes Viral After Bizarre Joke On Snake Eggs; See Here

Gordon Ramsay's viral fried rice video

Gordon Ramsay, the British chef, shared a recipe on his YouTube channel, earlier on September 6, where he made Indonesian style spicy fried rice. He took the experiences that he learnt while his trip to Indonesia where he learnt to make Nasi Goreng. Take a look at the tweets where Uncle Roger and Gordon Ramsay's fans have requested both of them to collaborate for a video together after Uncle Roger approved of the Asain recipe made by Ramsay while he had detested the Asian dish made by Jamie Oliver a few days ago where he pointed out many faults of Oliver's egg fried rice.

ALSO READ| Jharkhand JEE Topper's Viral Tip To Combat Exam Stress Includes A BTS Twist; Details Here

YouTuber Uncle Roger had earlier shared his 10-minute review on how disappointed he was about Jamie Oliver's egg fried rice version, stating that he was not making the dish in authentic Asian style. The YouTuber had revealed that egg fried rice was not a side dish contrary to what chef Jamie had said in the recipe video. When Oliver put chilli jam in the fried rice, Roger went on to say, “Is this how you trick white people to eating chilli"? He claimed that Asians put chilli sauce and no jam.

He was further disappointed with how Oliver scrambled the tofu on the fried rice. Uncle Roger explained that the Asians like to maintain the shape of the tofu. He further said that they cut them in proper pieces and not “tear it like paper”. As Oliver was serving the dish, Roger did not like how he put olive oil on the bowl as well. Roger said in the video that Asians do not use olive oil like the whites. Coming to the final review of the dish, Uncle Roger was not happy with the wet texture of the rice as well.

ALSO READ| Indian Matchmaking To Gully Cricket; This Viral Reddit Thread Will Give Users A Good Laugh

Promo Image courtesy: Gordon Ramsay & Uncle Roger (Nigel Ng) Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.