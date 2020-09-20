Indian Matchmaking To Gully Cricket; This Viral Reddit Thread Will Give Users A Good Laugh

From watching movies to learning new things, people are resorting to the virtual world to pass time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although certain relaxations have been provided by the government, travelling freely hasn’t become as safe as of yet. Amid this, the desi community has shared some hilarious desi hacks on online discussion portals like Reddit. From how to avoid marriage conversations with one’s parents to playing cricket, the users have shared numerous hacks. Here’s a collection of a few desi hacks shared by Reddit users that have caused quite a stir amongst the desi community.

Indian Matchmaking

Arranged Marriage is a tradition that's been followed in India for a long time. Speaking of which, a user shared how one can avoid arranged marriage by either falling in love or moving far away from one’s parental house. Check out the desi hack here:

If you don't wanna get into arranged marriage, either fall in love & get married or move far away from your parental home so as to have least of those awkward conversations with your parents/relatives and live your life like you wanna live.

How to hide black money? “Don’t keep it”

Don't keep black money in form of cash.

Here’s how to deal with overconfident bosses

When dealing with overconfident bosses who do not like to hear how things might go wrong, shut up and watch let them confidently walk themselves off a cliff.

List of desi hack that every Indian must learn:

Acknowledgement with sir 2. Wear sunglasses or avoid eye contact 3. Always have 100 rs change for returning back to home coz public transport can move you far with that much 4. Pay tax genuinely 5. Talk to neighbours once a while 6. Learn to keep that fake smile with no 7. Maintain distant from co works they can be shitty 8. Your vibe attracts your tribe.

Gully cricket in India

You can use your chappal while playing cricket if you don't have the ball guard.

Don’t have change while being at the petrol pump?

If you want Rs 100 notes go to petrol pump, give the attendant 500/1000 notes and ask everyone in the row how much they are spending. Collect 100 rs notes from people, pay in 500/1000 rs on their behalf. :P

