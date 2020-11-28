Italian TV Show Draws Flak For 'how To Shop Sexily' Tutorial, Suspended By Government

Italy’s state broadcaster on November 27 suspended a popular TV show over its 'sexist' tutorial segment aimed at women, ‘how to shop sexily’, which the viewers found loaded with gender stereotypes and women objectification. Political leaders questioned the segment on-air, run by the Italian TV station RAI. In what is being called a totally 'bizarre' episode, a model named Emily Angelillo was featured by the television network in skimpy clothing who tutored women on how to arch their backs while lifting a product from the upper compartments of the shelves at a shopping store. Clad in a leather mini skirt, and crop top, the segment propagated women on ‘how to maintain poise’ and shop using the ‘alluring’ poses like a ‘lady’ at the supermarket.

Since aired, the program attracted widespread flak for its derogatory content that promoted gender norms and baseless stereotypical notions about ‘womanly behaviour’. The show educated women to keep “one leg behind” in standing posture as they were selecting products to add in the basket, and tips on how to pick up the product ‘like a woman’ that had accidentally fallen on the ground without being ‘vulgar’. The segment aired the model educating different postures typical of a woman such as “keeping back straight” and “a leg up” while picking a product off the store’s floor. The show aired on the occasion of ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ in Italy, established in 1999 by the UN General Assembly to symbolize a future free of violence against women and to promote gender equality.

Probe ordered

According to sources of UK's Daily Mail, Italy's agriculture minister lashed out at the TV show, saying, how long was the country going to tolerate representation of women in a stereotypical way with high heels and perfect body type? Several others across social media condemned the segment calling it a disaster and asking the broadcaster to take it out in a widespread outrage. Chief Executive of RAI Fabrizio Salini issued an apology, saying, the channel in no way supported ‘unhealthy stereotypes’. A probe was ordered by the Italian government into the matter and the show was suspended with immediate effect.

