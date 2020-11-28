'Gleeful' Baby Tusker & Canine Play Together In Green Meadow, Netizens Say 'Thor And Hulk'

An adorable footage of a baby elephant and a dog playing together in a lush green meadow, chasing each other, is giving internet major friendship goals. Captioned as ‘Friends come in all shapes and sizes,” the nearly 8-second video demonstrates a strong bond between the two animals as they spend quality time enjoying each other’s company. Watched over 14k times, the footage was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle. The canine and the tusker’s friendship was hailed by the viewers who called the bond ‘inspirational’. Many on the internet were in awe of the two animals’“display of affection” and their unconditional love.

As the clip opens, the elephant calf can be seen flailing its trunk as it gleefully chases the unsuspecting canine. The pooch, meanwhile, noticing its pal, runs away in an attempt to be chased. Baby elephants are known to be one of the most social animal species on the planet, as can be established in the footage that this one has quite an unusual friendship with a dog. That could be precisely because the dogs, often territorial, make some of the best friends with humans as well as other friendly animals. The two species can be seen wandering and playing casually with each other without posing any threat to each other’s safety. The seemingly happy canine is seen sprinting, and running as the tusker wiggles its tail and follows his trail. Both are indulged in their game oblivious about the footage being shot.

Friends come in all size and shapes... pic.twitter.com/PaDOQzG6c4 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 26, 2020

Internet calls duo 'Thor and Hulk'

Awe inspired by their “cute” friendship, netizens poured a slew of heartfelt reactions. “Very playful friends,” one wrote. “I love baby elephants. I always dream of having an encounter with them. Which reserve is this?” Asked another. “Dogs have this incredible ability to make friends with any creature .. so cute,” opined the third. Meanwhile calling the two “Thor and Hulk”, one other dropped a heart at the duo’s lovable friendship. Some even suspected that the creatures were perhaps playing the game of hide and seek.

So cute — Annie Thomas (@AnnieTh90522407) November 28, 2020

This just made my day! Awesome sir🙏 — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) November 26, 2020

lovely — P K Das (@PrantoshKDas) November 27, 2020

Awwwww adorable — honey patnaik (@honeywriter) November 26, 2020

😜🥰😍 — Nikhil Gupta (@NikhilGupta_55) November 27, 2020

What a happy view Sir😄 — Jhimli Das (@DasJhimli) November 26, 2020

🥰🥰 — Sanjay B (@SanjayBirari) November 26, 2020

