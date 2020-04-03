Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

As nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people all around the world are in a state of fear and anticipation. People have been asked to retreat into their homes as countries have gone under lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus. While this is happening, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of the biggest cities, and nature is getting a chance to rejuvenate after decades.

The world wide lockdown and restrictions on movement to contain the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a drastic reduction in air pollution. The cities are witnessing clean air and lesser traffic. This effect of clean air was also visible in Jalandhar, which witnessed the sight of the snow-clad Himalayan ranges.

The snow-covered Himachal’s Dhauladhar ranges situated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district became a sight to behold for the people of Jalandhar. People who shared the images of the incredible sight claimed that the incident took place almost after 30 years. It is because of the clean air and drastic decrease in the pollution, that the people in the city witnessed Himachal Pradesh’s Dhauladhar range for the first time ever.

Parveen Kaswan shares photos of the ranges

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net.”

The tweet has garnered over 4.1K likes along with retweets. Twitter users were so excited to see this unprecedented view that they posted a host of comments.

One user said,“This Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight."

It was also shared by IFS officer Sushant Nanda. “What nature was…And what we had done to it.”

